Ryanair took over the management of TAP again in August | Coronavirus

The distance has shortened but, in August, Ryanair became, for the second consecutive month, Portugal’s largest airline, dethroning TAP amid a pandemic, with traffic restrictions and financial impacts in the sector.

According to traffic data released by the civil aviation regulator, ANAC, the Irish low-cost carrier carried 414,638 passengers in August (-59.7% year-on-year), compared to 410,107 TAP passengers (-76.5% , after the drop of 89.5% in July).

TAP will have to “follow the path of restructuring to ensure its survival”

In August of last year, the domain was clearly owned by TAP, with 1.7 million passengers, compared to one million by Ryanair (which then occupied the second position). The third came Easyjet.

If we consider the three main national airports, Lisbon is the one that recorded the biggest drop in terms of passengers: 949,800, or -69.6%. Porto’s airport infrastructure exceeded 582,400 people (-56.9%) and that of Faro 410,600 (-65.6%). The decrease in the number of movements was smaller, indicating a greater recovery in the number of routes and flights than in the number of passengers, with planes traveling with less occupancy.

In the six months since March, when the pandemic caused by covid-19 was declared, TAP has carried eight million fewer passengers, which equates to an 85% drop.

At the moment, the board of directors of TAP is preparing the restructuring plan that it must deliver to Brussels by the end of the year, linked to the state loan of up to 1200 million euros. euros.

PS deputies criticize TAP flight cancellations

It remains to be seen, for example, what will happen in terms of the number of workers, having already had several meetings with the unions. Several hundred employees on fixed-term contracts have already been made redundant and the group has resorted to extraordinary support for gradual recovery (a mechanism which replaced simplified dismissal), with a reduction in working hours.

The new executive chairman, Ramiro Sequeira, has already taken office – on an interim basis – replacing Antonoaldo Neves. In a message sent with the chairman of the board, Miguel Frasquilho, the group’s officials said the priorities are to resume the activity “safely and sustainably” and to “restructure” to recover TAP.

A few days later, in another message, Ramiro Sequeira pointed out that the airline “only operates 30% of what is supposed to be”. It is, he stressed, “a conscious measure, because we cannot operate flights which are not profitable or which have little occupation, which would place TAP in an even more difficult position”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The director also warned that the recovery of the air transport sector will be slow, and that, more than the delivery of the plan to Brussels, the more important will be its implementation, and this strategy “to respond to it, within three or four next years “, desired recovery.

At the same time, the workers’ committee (TC) of TAP launched a manifesto, entitled “For a public TAP at the service of the country”, which has several subscribers. The future of the company, says CT, “cannot pass through the distortion of the company, the reduction in the number of workers or the precariousness of the working relations”. “We must avoid”, argues CT, that TAP “follows the path of becoming a small subsidiary of a large multinational, just as it is necessary to integrate the entire TAP group into a broader development strategy of the country “.

The group’s half-year results will soon be published, which will demonstrate the damage caused by the new coronavirus to the company’s accounts.

continue reading