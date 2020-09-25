Interview with a capitalist theorist: What taxes do you like, Mr. McAfee? – Economics

Andrew McAfee works at the prestigious Sloan School of Management MIT. He most recently published the book “More of Less” (TWO). To the question What does Corona do with capitalism? we also talk to a transformation researcher, cruise manager and market critic.

Mr. McAfee, what will happen to economic growth?

If you look at the economic data here in the US, we are already in a huge recession.

Stock prices rose again.

Yes, the last time I looked at the NASDAQ, it was at an all-time high.

You defend the idea of ​​growth. Nevertheless, everyone now seems to follow a minimalist lifestyle. With less property, empty rooms …

It’s possible that people around you think it’s good, but from a global perspective, it shows that people want more consumption. I say that growth does not necessarily mean that we are consuming more and more resources. In fact, we are consuming less and less.

That surprises me …

We have long taken it for granted that economic growth and resource consumption are interlinked. However, we now see that a mixture of capitalism and technological progress means that fewer and fewer raw materials are used in rich countries. Take a look at beverage cans: material consumption has been steadily declining over time. The first models weighed 85 grams, but by 2011 the weight had been reduced to just 12.75 grams.

How to find returnable bottles?

I would like to ask: what do you want to achieve with this? Do you want to use less glass? This is not a rare resource. In these deposit systems, a lot of energy is used for washing and recycling. I’m not sure if it’s better for the environment.

That’s why less raw materials are used in the US, because production now takes place elsewhere?

Globalization plays a role, but that is not the main explanation for the decline. Germany still exports more than it imports and has a strong manufacturing industry.

You are in favor of a data policy. Was the corona a measure of that?

It depends on where you look. In Germany, with a chancellor who comes from science, I would say yes. It looks different here in the US. We are in a cultural war between mask wearers and opponents.

Because you think highly about technical progress: Can’t it be dangerous too? Think about nuclear energy.

I know that the people of Germany have very strong reservations about nuclear energy. However, this is not evidence-based opposition. It is based on emotion and intuition. Nuclear energy is safe and renewable.

The risk may be small, but the accident is devastating.

The lethality of pollution from fossil fuel power plants is much higher. And it’s not a risk, it’s a certainty. Even if you look at the Chernobyl accident, the largest nuclear accident in history, it was smaller than the consequences of burning carbon.

They believe in market power, but also in taxes. How should they be collected?

Grant what you want more from, and think what you want less from. In most countries, we tax labor. If we change this, jobs will be created. I am also in favor of a CO2 tax. Capitalism needs regulation to manage environmental risks and protect endangered species.