PSP agents have six months to remove racist tattoos and are prohibited from wearing curly mustaches | Rights
PSP officers will have six months to remove tattoos that “contain symbols, words or designs of a partisan, extremist, racial or inciting violence” nature, which are now expressly prohibited. This stems from an ordinance signed last Tuesday by the national director of the PSP, Manuel Magina da Silva, which updates the so-called “rules concerning righteousness, presentation and wearing of the uniform”, which were defined more than 12 years ago.
