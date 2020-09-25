Market critic Stephan Schulmeister: “Such a system is destroyed in the long run” – the economy

Stephan Schulmeister is a lawyer and economist, working for 40 years at the Austrian Institute for Economic Research. To the question What does Corona do with capitalism? we also talk to the transformation researcher, the voyage manager, and the theorist of capitalism.

Mr Schulmeister, 750 billion economic aid in the EU, also Germany’s largest aid program of all time … Unprecedented numbers.

Yes, of course, at least in peacetime. More was spent during the war. I measure this by the budget deficits that this causes. That is about 10 percent of GDP. So far, this has only happened in the United States since the financial crisis.

Speaking of war … Can you compare the support to the Marshall Plan?

It was much smaller, mostly not financial assistance, but machines delivered free of charge or, for example, here on Viennese tram trains. This, of course, helped the devastated economy in Europe a lot, at which time the industry would not be able to produce these goods.

It’s different now, but the lock we had is also unprecedented.

Yes, it is a historically unique situation.

And what will it do?

I interpret the whole situation as follows: A pandemic reveals a systemic crisis that has been spreading for decades. Its most important characteristic is that the pursuit of profit is less and less related to real economic production and more to financial transactions.

Such a system is destroyed in the long run because money does not work. You can get rich with stocks, but these are net gains from valuations. Nothing is produced. In the 1950s and 1960s, profits that created value in the real economy, such as housing, were still being made.

But how does this relate to Corona?

The system suffered a huge shock from the financial crisis in 2008 – but it has not changed. Now a corona crisis is emerging, revealing all the weaknesses. For example, in 1970, the economy would be much more resilient, we had full employment, no precarious jobs.

Immediately after the outbreak of the corona crisis, stock prices had the worst drop in history. This was now almost completely suppressed, as prices then rose sharply again. However, this was only possible due to some manipulation by central banks. The US Federal Reserve has promised the financial industry that it will not disappoint. In addition, shares were bought by some central banks, Japan, Norway and Switzerland. As we went through an unprecedented crisis, supplies unloaded fireworks.

Unlike 2009, central banks understood the logic of financial capitalism. In this way, they prevented the economic collapse. So it was great to achieve this radical turnaround. But it’s worth it.

Who?

Stock prices no longer make sense: they no longer reflect anything about the real economy.

So the market is undermined?

Yes, markets are being manipulated. This is nothing new, but it has a new dimension corresponding to the crisis. In 2008, central banks still had too much faith in the market to manipulate in this way. Now they are more cynical, but also more realistic. And so for now, they have stabilized the system.

Will there be another delayed delay?

I don’t think so anymore. Central banks will always be able to prevent this. You have unlimited power to print money. However, the question will be what happens when countries like Germany think about black zero after the crisis. How is Germany to get out of this deficit? But the euro crisis will not repeat itself. My thesis: Germany no longer believes in austerity policy either.

There are now also community bonds in the EU.

Yes, it could go in that direction. I suspect that, in the end, the central bank will finance the states.

So isn’t there inflation?

No. This occurs when production capacity is not available, as after the First World War. We are in exactly the opposite situation: huge production capacity, but no demand.

Can we rebuild capitalism now?

Yes, the state can now decide to invest money in sustainability. Public demand must take the lead, as it was when working with arms policy or Roosevelt’s New Deal. However, it must not be within nation states – because of fiscal rules. There is no such thing for the EU. The decisive breakthrough at the Corona summit was that the EU could borrow loans itself.