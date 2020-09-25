Nélson Oliveira “expected more” in the World Cup time trial | Cycling

Portuguese cyclist Nélson Oliveira surmised that he “expected more” in the individual time trial of the Imola World Roads, which finished in 11th place on Friday, one second off the “top-10”.

“I expected more. But, in a course which did not favor me at all, I was one second away from the “top 10”, declared the cyclist, shortly after registering the 11th fastest time at the Autodrome d’Enzo et Dino. Ferrari.

In the 31.7 kilometer “stopwatch”, won by Italian Filippo Ganna with 35m54s, Oliveira ended up missing the fifth appearance among the top 10 in the world championship, a feat achieved in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In a shorter time trial, he achieved, in the second half, a better time than the champion, and one of the five best records. In the end, he failed in the top 10 for less than a second, with 37m09s, slower than the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, world champion in 2017.

“It is normal that the wear and tear” resulting from participation in the Tour de France “influence, even if in a shorter journey you do not notice it”, he admitted.

Ganna’s victory “was not surprising,” he said. “It was designed for him to win,” he fired.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Portuguese coach José Poeira admitted that Nélson Oliveira “did not start with the pace” he had grown used to registering in the first kilometers, which prevented a better result, although in the last stage it went “very well”, declared statements to the Portuguese Cycling Federation.

Ivo Oliveira, national champion of the specialty and 34th on his debut at the elite world championships, had a participation that “was not perfect, but well done”.

The Imola Worlds will run until Sunday, with the women’s long distance race on Saturday and the men’s one, with Rui Costa, champion in 2013, Rúben Guerreiro, Nélson Oliveira and Ivo Oliveira in action for Portugal.

continue reading