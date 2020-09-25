Who against whom in the biggest fight in the world? : Four Scenarios for US-China Relations – Politics

– Yuen Yuen Ang is a professor of political science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and author of “China’s Gilded Age” (2020, Cambridge University Press) and “How China Escaped the Poverty Trap” (2016). Translated from the English by Helga Klinger-Groier. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2020. www.project-syndicate.org

No bilateral diplomatic relationship is more important than that between the United States and China, which affects not only the two countries, but everyone in the world. And the future of these relationships depends on who will head the two respective countries in the coming years.

In the US, the next presidential election will be in five weeks – and unless complications arise, Republican incumbent Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20, 2021. In the case of China, almost everyone assumes that President Xi Jinping will remain in power indefinitely.

But a change at the top of the Chinese leadership is unlikely, but not impossible. Therefore, when it comes to China-US relations, we should actually consider the possibility of four different scenarios.

For now, let’s say Biden wins and China remains under Xi’s leadership for the long haul. Biden promised in a text in “Foreign Affairs” a few months ago that restoring the global leadership of the US and its democratic alliances would be his top priority as president of foreign policy. He wants to invest in infrastructure, education and research and development.

A government under Biden would suggest less drama and incendiary rhetoric against China. Tight measures against China’s industrial and foreign policy would remain a problem. Once America is once again determined to defend a liberal world order, the Chinese leadership would also withdraw its efforts to become an international leader. If Biden’s agenda prevailed, America would be more secure and therefore less paranoid about China’s rise.

In the second scenario, Trump achieves another victory with profound consequences for US-China relations. While Trump’s unexpected election victory in 2016 was widely regarded as a coincidence, a second victory should be seen as a de facto affirmation of his demagogic nationalism and xenophobia.

In a deeply divided and uncertain country, opposition to China could become the only issue on which politicians on both sides of the party differences can agree. An eight-year tenure with Trump would do long, if not permanent, damage to America’s international reputation.

Xi would benefit from further aggression from Trump

Optimists could argue that after his reelection, instead of stirring up enmity, Trump would weaken his stance and focus on doing business with China. But if one thing has become clear over the past four years, it is that Trump only responds to his base, which responds to emotional calls, but not rational analysis and considerations. China bashing would most likely be pushed to its limits in a second term.

While this scenario would be dire for China, in some ways it would be a political gift to Xi. The more the US belittled China, the more Chinese citizens – even those who oppose Xi’s dictatorial control – would stand behind him. And within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), anyone who dared to criticize Xi would be accused of encouraging foreign aggressors and thereby effectively silencing them.

Still, a change in China’s top management cannot be ruled out. While Xi has already abolished the constitutional limit on tenure, he could remain China’s top leader for life. But behind the facade of invincibility – which is also underpinned by the rapid success against Covid-19 compared to the US – Xi should feel just as insecure as Trump in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Some high-ranking CCP members recently voiced their voices against Xi despite being punished, and his and the Prime Minister’s position openly contradicts each other on major economic issues – an absolute exception in Chinese politics. Especially in foreign policy, Xi ‘s increasingly aggressive approach has left China with even more enemies at a time of unprecedented domestic political tensions.

Xi has destroyed a lot of rules, so a lot is now possible

Deng Xiaoping, the supreme leader who initiated “reform and opening up” in the late 20th century, sought to establish collective leadership standards to ensure the political stability necessary for economic growth. And he has institutionalized succession plans.

Because Xi has systematically dismantled these standards, the CCP is now in a situation where any political outcome is possible: Xi could remain in office for life, be forced to hand over power in 2022, or be overthrown by a sudden coup d’état. The lack of regular elections does not mean that Chinese politics is inherently more stable than that of the US or other democracies.

For the sake of scenario planning, imagine a new Chinese head of state negotiating with Biden or Trump. Under Biden, one could at least expect the US to use professional diplomacy. But if political resentment in China coincided with Trump’s new tenure, anything would be possible.

No one can say for sure what will happen in the coming months and years, as the possible outcomes are constantly changing due to current measures and shocks such as pandemics and record flooding. Even carefully crafted plans can be thwarted by unexpected developments. However, decision makers can and must go through different scenarios based on current characteristics and trends.

If you put all your hopes on the most likely or desirable outcome, you run the risk of succumbing to dangerous complacency. On the most important issue of US-China relations, it is wise to look ahead and envision all possibilities, however unimaginable they may seem.