Domingos de Andrade appointed director of the Global Media group | Average

Journalist Domingos de Andrade will join the board of directors of the Global Media group, which owns the newspapers Diário de Notícias, Jornal de Notícias, O Jogo and Açoriano Oriental, as well as TSF, among other media companies. The decision was announced by e-mail sent to the employees and confirmed to the PUBLIC by an official source of the group.

Domingos de Andrade, current executive director of Jornal de Notícias, will combine the two positions, the same source advances, and will not leave the management of the daily.

The journalist took over the news and programming director of Porto Canal in August 2011. Previously, he was deputy news director at Lusa, where he was between 2009 and 2011 and editor-in-chief of Jornal de Notícias.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

This week, it’s a week that Global Media has reached an agreement with the Bel group, owned by businessman Marco Galinha, for its entry as a shareholder of the company. “This partnership, which will be formalized after the completion of the appropriate procedures, aims at the strategic relaunch of one of the main media reference groups in Portugal, at a difficult time for the sector and for the country”, said Global Media in a press release.

Global Media Group (GMG) has as shareholders KNJ Global Holdings Limited, with 35.25%, José Pedro Carvalho Reis Soeiro, with 24.5%, Olivemedia, Unipessoal, Lda, with 19.25%, Novo Banco, with 10, 5% and Grandes Notícias, also with 10.5%. The management of GMG is chaired by José Pedro Soeiro, who took office, with the end of the mandate of Proença de Carvalho, until the election of the new board of directors. With Lusa

continue reading