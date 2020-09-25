Jair Bolsonaro stable and painless after surgery to remove bladder stones – Observe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone surgery to remove a stone from his bladder and, for now, is clinically stable without fever or pain, according to a statement released on Friday by the government press office.

The note signed by the doctors who performed the procedure, from the Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital, located in the southern area of ​​the city of São Paulo, stressed that “the procedure was performed without complications”, lasting for ‘one hour and 30 minutes, and that “the calculation has been completely deleted”.

At the moment, the patient is clinically stable, afebrile and painless, ”the note concluded.

Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized this Friday at 7 a.m. local time (11 a.m. in Lisbon) for the removal of a bladder stone (stone) called endoscopic laser cistolitotripsy under anesthesia.

This is the sixth time in two years that the Brazilian head of state has undergone surgery. Among these, four interventions relate to the knife attack on Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.

The Brazilian president also underwent a vasectomy last January.