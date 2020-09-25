New heads for associations: male economy – economics

Some things take time. Last year, it was said that employer president Ingo Kramer was still hanging out for a term to prevent Rainer Dulger. Dulger, a pump manufacturer from Heidelberg, has been volunteering the strong employers’ association Gesamtmetall since 2012. But that is not enough. Dulger would like to play on the big Berlin stage – as president of the Federal Association of Employers’ Associations (BDA). Kramer, a metal entrepreneur from Bremerhaven, has held this role for almost seven years. Kramer actually wanted to leave the BDA post in 2019 at the age of 66. However, he had him convince his own people for another two years. Just not Dulger, that was the motto of the summer of 2019.

In the talks, the chief metalworker disgraced the federal economy minister as the “weakest minister” in the government and questioned cooperation with IG Metall. Not good conditions for a functioning social partnership. In the world of Berlin associations, especially in the BDA, it was clear: Dulger is not suitable for Berlin’s top office and must be avoided.

Chairman of the employer Dulger – now yes

A year later, the world looks very different. “At the Presidium meeting on September 30, 2020, I will propose that Dr. Rainer Dulger will be elected the new employer president at the general meeting on November 25, 2020, “Kramer wrote to the BDA’s top authorities a few days ago. Dulger is an “internationally successful entrepreneur with an extraordinary amount of association and political experience.” Now he has decided to leave, Kramer continues so that the new man can get used to the year and then influence coalition negotiations after the federal election in the fall of 2021.

At the end of November, Rainer Dulger, a pump manufacturer from Heidelberg, becomes president of the employer. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

“It’s a great solution, Rainer Dulger has negotiating experience and an overall well-done metal,” says Arndt Kirchhoff, chief executive officer of the same name, employer president of North Rhine-Westphalia and vice president of the BDA and the VDA. Many – from both employers and trade unions – would like to see Kirchhoff as the employer’s president in Berlin, or at least at the top of the Gesamtmetall. But Sauerland does not want to work from NRW. Dulger is therefore moving to the Haus der Wirtschaft in Berlin-Mitte, where more newcomers are expected.

Siegfried Russwurm heads the BDI

Former Siemens Board member Siegfried Russwurm, now Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Thyssen-Krupp Crisis Group, will be elected to succeed Dieter Kempf as Industrial President at the end of November. And then, in the spring of next year, it will be Eric Schweitzer’s time to head the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), the umbrella organization for chambers of industry and commerce. No successor has been found yet – and certainly no successor. At the top of umbrella organizations, you will look in vain for women. After all, twelve of the 79 nationwide IHK are run by women, including the Berlin Chamber with President Beatrice Kramm.

In March next year, Schweitzer’s successor will be elected from approximately 400 members of the IHK Presidium. According to DIHK, a woman would be nice, but unfortunately not in sight. In principle, it has become more difficult to find women entrepreneurs for time-consuming and often ungrateful volunteer work in Berlin. Especially in the days of Corona with other challenges in your own society.

The exception is three women

Among the nine vice-presidents of the Federation of German Industry (BDI) are two women: Hildegard Müller (president of the VDA) and Ingeborg Neumann (president of the textile association). At BDA, Angelique Renkhoff-Mücke is the only woman other than the seven vice presidents. Renkhoff-Mücke, CEO of the manufacturer of the awnings Warema, has long traded in the top positions, but does not want to inherit Dulger at the head of Gesamtmetall. This is now being done by Stefan Wolf, CEO of the automotive supplier in Baden-Württemberg ElringKlinger and for many years the head of Südwestmetall – the most important and most powerful regional association Gesamtmetall. In the industrially strong southwest, pilot collective agreements are usually concluded with IG Metall.

Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger, becomes president of the Gesamtmetall employers’ association. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

“I have filled the office of President of the Employer with great pleasure in the last seven years,” writes Ingo Kramer, promising full engagement until a successor is selected, “mainly because there are still many bouquets to fight politicians and unions.” Kramer did not attract attention like a great swordsman. A friendly and friendly gentleman from the coast also cannot attack. When Angela Merkel took over the presidency from Dieter Hundt in the fall of 2013, she warned of her predecessor’s big shoes. And from too high tones. In fact, over time, Kramer has gained access to politics – sometimes with his social partner Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the DGB, who Kramer will miss. There was a greater consensus in the hectic corona crisis management than the class struggle, which is also due to the good relations between Hoffmann and Kramer.

The upper part of the DGB must be refilled

Kramer’s successor was settled, Hoffmann was not. Although the head of the DGB will not retire until May 2022, the explosive search game has long since begun. IG Metall has the right to propose a successor – or better yet: a successor. Senior metalworker Jörg Hofmann would like to see Christiane Benner, the second union president at the top of the DGB, create space for the leader of the state of Baden-Württemberg, Roman Zitzelsberger, as another chairman of IG Metall. But Benner does not want him to become DGB, but to succeed Hofmann. IG Metall is strong, while DGB can only do what the three big players allow – IG Metall, Verdi and IG BCE. Benner prefers power to representation and opposes Zitzelsberger, who can lead politics and wants to give the Union support in modernization. In the spring of 2021, after a round of collective bargaining, Jörg Hofmann wants to present a proposal that would suit the DGB and, above all, save IG Metall from a leadership crisis such as the last one in 2013.