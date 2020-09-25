The co-management of Perceiving at Berlengas is more than a gentlemen’s agreement | Oceans

The co-management which, for several years, has been applied to the collection of perch in Berlengas, has finally been regulated, with the publication, this week, of the decree-law which defines the exercise of commercial fishing. Good news for the ANP / WWF – Associação Natureza Portugal / World Wide Fund for Nature, which has been waiting for this diploma for a long time, but which does not solve everything. “We now need an implementation schedule as quickly as possible, so that the process is swift,” says biologist Rita Sá, Oceans and Fisheries Coordinator at ANP / WWF.

The fact, he explains, is that Legislative Decree No. 73/2020 of September 23, which regulates the co-management regime, provides that each co-management committee is created by ordinance. Now, all of this, says Rita Sá, are “very long and time consuming” processes, so the fear of the association that was behind the creation of the Co-Pesca 2 project is that this co-management scheme at Berlengas, funded by March 2020, which operated “like a gentlemen’s agreement” and ends in February next year, ends without all the conditions being created to be formalized. “In processes like this, the most important are people’s expectations, because they create expectations, hopes, transform many ways of being. If you don’t move forward, you’ll throw everything to the ground. And everyone involved, not just the fishermen, have spent a lot of time here, a lot of sweat and tears, and they very much hope it will turn out well, ”says the biologist.

After WWF developed several shared management projects around the world, the possibility of applying this system to national fisheries began to be conceived in 2014. At that time, the Co-Pesca project was born with the assessment of potential targets in the Peniche-Nazaré area. In the end, it was decided to pick perch in Berlengas and Co-Pesca II developed this project, which includes 40 shell collectors, scientists from the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria and the University of Évora, environmentalists ANP / WWF (who appears as a “facilitator” of the process, specifies Rita Sá), Armenia and Pong-Pesca and representatives of the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests, the Regional Directorate of Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services, the Maritime Authority, the Oceano Azul Foundation, the Coastal Control Unit of GNR, Docapesca and the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and atmosphere (IPMA). Together, they define the catch limits of the perches, ensuring the sustainability of the species.

Until now, processes of this type in fisheries, based on co-management, were not regulated in Portugal, but the new decree-law, expected “two years ago”, as the biologist of the ANP / WWF opens the door to making it easier to implement similar concepts in other regions of the country. For this, three basic criteria are necessary, maintains Rita Sá: “That there is a will for the fishermen, for the State, to want to share the power in the decision-making, and for the scientists, to want to share. knowledge, assuming that fishermen also have a very important knowledge for decision making, ”he said.

For now, the association is already preparing to start a new project based on co-management, ParticiPesca, aimed at octopus fishing throughout the Algarve. “We are starting this month and the project will run until 2022. But here we are talking [além de outros parceiros] 14 fishermen’s associations and more than 700 people. It’s a completely different dimension, ”he says. But the future cannot stop there, defends the biologist: “We would be delighted to bring this methodology to marine protected areas and not just to fisheries. This makes perfect sense, because you can’t have curation without involving people.

Rita Sá is not convinced that she will be able to see the Berlengas co-management committee ready, before the end of the project, although proposals for statutes and ordinances of this new body have already been sent to the government, but despite this , she does not give up asking that there is speed on the part of the political power in this process. “We have to find ways to not let this group die until that is defined. In projects like this, what we always want to do is get the job done right, create a critical mass so that it can then continue on its own and grow. It was good to have an implementation schedule [do comité, definido por portaria]», Calls.

The decree-law which was published on Wednesday, and which comes into force on January 1, 2021, also establishes that it is now “prohibited to capture, keep on board, unload and market corals corallium rubrum”, red coral, very threatened by illegal fishing.

