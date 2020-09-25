Amazon announces online video game platform | Video games

Amazon also wants to compete in the world of video games: the North American online platform has announced a new online games service at a time when subscription services are increasingly popular. Luna + competes with proposals such as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Sony’s PlayStation Now, Apple’s Apple Arcade and the Stadia that Google launched in late 2019.

The news was announced on Thursday during a presentation session on the company’s new products and services.

Subscription to Luna + will cost around five euros ($ 5.99) per month, with Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil among the game series announced for the service. The fact that the content is transmitted in real time via an Internet connection, without the need to download it, leads it to be compared to a “video game Netflix”. Initially, it will be available for computers (PC and Mac), iPhone, iPad and on Amazon TVs. Eventually, it will also be possible to access via Android systems.

The Twitch site, bought by Amazon in 2014 and which allows Internet users to film themselves live, will also be part of Luna +.

The video game market continues to grow

Amazon’s new service comes at a time when video games are becoming increasingly profitable according to several market analysts, including IDC, Newzoo and Absolute Markets.

By 2027, the online video game market is expected to exceed $ 286.44 billion according to data from consulting firm Absolute Markets Insight (in 2018 it was worth $ 67.67 billion). One factor has been the period of social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic. US telecommunications company Verizon, for example, found that traffic from people playing video games increased 75% with the start of the lockdown.

The format also appeals to younger generations. “Games are replacing social networks”, pleads the Newzoo team of consultants, in the 2020 report on video games. “This cultural shift is pushing Facebook, Google, Amazon and other tech giants to enter the world of video games. Ten years ago, the younger generations were leaving traditional media for social media and now they are moving away from social media for more interactive experiences.

Amazon wants to take advantage of the change. “We created Luna to make your job easier [as pessoas] play video games on devices they already own and love, ”said Marc Whitten, vice president and head of Amazon’s entertainment devices and services section, in a statement.

In addition to Luna, this Thursday Amazon also showcased a spherically shaped Echo speaker set and a security drone designed to stay indoors and monitor the condition of the home when the alarm goes off.

