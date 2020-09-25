Questions of the day: Spahn advises against holidays abroad and the climate strikes are back – which was important today – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

Coal phasing out, climate change, sector coupling: the briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

What was discussed?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

Is Donald Trump planning a coup? The US president does not want to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. But the Presidency is not the only institution in crisis. On the contrary, the constitution is now under discussion. A note from Anna Sauerbrey.

The reigning mayor of Berlin wants to ban alcohol: corona numbers are increasing – especially in the city center. No wonder, especially there is partying and drinking. But an alcohol ban doesn’t help, says my colleague Robert Kiesel.

European foreign policy: can Europe realpolitik towards China and the US? Yes !, my colleague Christoph von Marschall analyzes. The confederation of states is currently shocking itself and discovering, in addition to good advertising, that it can exert pressure.

Football event without corona rules: 1. FC Union wants to test fans and let them into the stadium without mask or distance. However, the club does not want to debate risks. That does not go well together, says 11-freunde editor-in-chief Philipp Köster.

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

The Berlin police are looking for the Super Recognizer: a quick glance is enough and they will recognize a face in the crowd for years to come. Super recognizers are exceptional talents. And gold for police work.

What happened to the applause? Nurses and cashiers were hailed and applauded as being systemically important. This has hardly had any financial consequences so far.

The hard life of a shepherd in Brandenburg: Frank Hahnel takes care of more than 500 sheep in Brandenburg. Does his age-old job still have a future in the region?

Video consultation instead of practical visits: more and more practices are offering video consultation hours. What to Look for When Visiting a Virtual Doctor.

What can we do?

Eating out in Berlin: New restaurants will continue to enrich Berlin’s gastronomy in the summer of 2020 – despite Corona. We introduce you to the twelve most interesting (T +).

Go to the Cinema: The star-studded drama “Blackbird” tells about the way a family deals with euthanasia. It also breaks moral conventions.

Listen to music: every Friday from 9 p.m., four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Black Heino, Idles, Bob Mold and Thurston Moore.

Watch Netflix: 30 years after the reunification, Netflix tackles the murder of Treuhand boss Detlev Karsten Rohwedder. There is no shortage of finger pointing.

The CSU would have liked to have celebrated its big party convention on its 75th birthday differently, but the corona pandemic allows it no different – the Christian Socials must celebrate digitally. It all kicks off this Saturday at 1pm, party leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder will deliver a keynote address and an application book of nearly 400 pages to process. Congratulations!

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

The municipal elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will enter the final round: on Sunday, many citizens will have to decide in the second elections to whom they want to entrust the chairman of the board in their town hall. Are the favorites stumbling? Will the Greens capture an OB office? Exciting questions, especially for the SPD, which is rightly concerned about former strongholds. More about this from my colleague Georg Ismar.

On Monday, the Federal Agency for Final Storage will present its interim report with sub-areas for the search for a repository. The report presents the results of the first evaluation of the geological data on the deep subsurface available in Germany and shows in which areas the establishment of a high-level nuclear waste repository would be fundamentally possible according to established criteria. Matthias Jauch has written down why there is any threat from multiple new Gorleben sites.

Number of the day!

January has an average of 5 sunny days in Wales. Unless you’re planning a trip to the island, you don’t really care – unless you’re a fan of the jungle camp. Because it doesn’t take place in the Australian bush in January, but in the green expanses of Wales. The reason: the corona pandemic. It is already clear that there will not be as much bare skin in cold Wales as in the past.

I wish you a relaxing weekend! Here is a comment on our behalf: the Tagesspiegel is now celebrating its 75th anniversary. To mark the occasion, we explain in a series of videos how we work – from the cartoonists to the reporters. At this point, you will find the collected videos on a topic page.

Regards

your

Benjamin Reuter

Head of Newsroom