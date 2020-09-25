Julian Assange extradition decision after the US presidential election – Observer

British justice will make public its decision on Julian Assange’s extradition request to the United States after the US presidential election scheduled for November 3, Judge Vanessa Baraister announced on Friday.

The US government has requested the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder, and US prosecutors have already charged the 49-year-old Australian with 17 counts of espionage and one of computer misuse, after disclosing more than 700,000 classified documents ten years ago. on American military and diplomatic activities, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Consideration of the US extradition request is expected to be completed next week in London, but Judge Vanessa Baraister has given Assange’s defense time to prepare final arguments.

“Of course, it seems unlikely that we will have a decision until November 4,” said Edward Fitzgerald, one of Assange’s lawyers, saying that “you have to keep in mind that there are going to be elections and the outcome is uncertain. “

The defense of the founder of WikiLeaks denounced the political persecution of US President and reelection candidate Donald Trump.

“Either way, my decision will likely be announced after the election in the United States,” the judge said, giving the defense four weeks to prepare their final arguments, and two more weeks for the government American.

The magistrate said she was to state precisely the date of her decision at the end of next week.

Julian Assange was detained in April 2019 after seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he fled after violating his probation conditions over fears of extradition to the United States, which he accused of endanger the sources of the security services. American information.

It is for the UK court to determine whether the US extradition request meets several legal criteria, and in particular whether it is not disproportionate and incompatible with human rights.

Last Monday, during the trial in the British court, the computer expert Christian Grothoff reported that several American diplomatic documents with the names of sources, published by WikiLeaks in September 2011, were already circulating on the Internet, after a journalist from the daily “The Guardian ”published the secret access code in a book.

In accordance with the arguments of the defense, the professor of computer science at the University of Applied Sciences of Bern (Switzerland) held in the criminal court of Old Bailei, in London, that “it is unfair” that the Australian is condemned for having revealed the identity of the sources, while these names were already accessible after the publication of the book of the journalist David Leigh.

In February 2011, Leigh, who in 2010 had collaborated with Assange to publish some of the messages (without sources) in “The Guardian”, published the book “WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s war on secret”, where he reveals the code that gave the Australian to decrypt the complete files.