Virtual party congress on Saturday: The CSU debates gender language – politics

Markus Söder regularly deals with traditional matters. At the last proper CSU party congress, it was the women’s quota that the delegates denied the reformist boss. At the first real digital party congress, where the party meets in front of the screens on Saturday, Söder is confronted with a debate about ‘corrupting language with unnecessary gender formulations’, another about a ban on ‘slaughter without safe anesthesia’ and one about the burqa.

But it’s probably okay for the CSU boss if the 800 delegates work on such issues. Lately, Söder has nothing against sitting in the backseat as a person.

The party congress was actually planned differently. The CSU wanted to meet in mid-December, two weeks after the CDU party congress at which the big sister elects its chairman. In Munich the question of the candidate for chancellor would have been negotiated in advance, as it were.

But a major event is out of the question, especially not in Munich. After all, Söder’s strict anti-corona rate is a trademark. In Bavaria, the number of infections is still unusually high. This not only makes face-to-face party conferences impossible. The CSU boss has to bake slightly smaller pretzels himself.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone in their own ranks if his speech sounds less like a federal government statement than Bavarian. After all, if you listened carefully, you might recently notice a variation in Söder’s long-term insurance policy “My place is in Bavaria”. As CSU boss and prime minister, he was “practically promoted,” he recently reported to the FAZ. And the CSU MPs in the state parliament heard during their fall retreat, “Nobody always believes me, but I mean it like this: my place is in Bavaria, and I will stay there.”

An application related to corona is not included

This, of course, does not end the speculation. But speaking to leading CSU folks gets the impression that nobody wants to feed the K-question. The CDU can only react stubbornly if before the election the impression arises that its new boss does not count, says a Christian Socialist. At the same time, there is the secret concern that Söder could pursue the CDU party congress as some sort of shadow candidate.

Norbert Röttgen, who doesn’t give anyone a chance for victory over Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz, has positioned himself as the candidate who could voluntarily leave the field to popular Bavaria on the chancellor issue. They don’t want to encourage this trick in Munich.

Little will be said about chancellor candidates at the virtual party conference – the first of its kind in the CSU after the virtual premiere in May, which has not yet been open to discussion. Instead, the burqa, the slaughter and the language struggle come to the center.

The reputation of the subject is not due to the media’s preference for marginal subjects. The delegates themselves chose application C15 from Munich city councilor Reinhold Babor as urgent in an online vote from the 400 pages of the application book. 16 motions met to be discussed during the four-hour event. It does not contain an application with a corona reference. Either the party is satisfied with Söder’s line. Or is it really even more important for them to say, “The forced choice of words in the gender language should be avoided by authorities and educational institutions.”