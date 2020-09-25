Covid19. Compulsory isolation for those traveling from Portugal to Switzerland | Covid-19

Swiss authorities have included Portugal on the list of countries whose visitors are expected to experience a period of isolation upon arrival in the country. The updated list, released this Friday, takes effect September 28.

This is the first time that Portugal has entered the list of countries of origin whose travelers must complete a ten-day isolation period upon arrival in Switzerland. It is not the only European country – several regions of France, one region of Italy and three Austrians are also part of it, as well as the whole of Spain.

The Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Denmark, Slovenia, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Ecuador, Jamaica, Nepal, Oman and Morocco are the others countries added in this new update of the list of mandatory quarantine territories, which also sees the inclusion of the Brittany region, in France, in the group of risk areas of neighboring countries. All regions are subject to an assessment based on the epidemiological situation in which they find themselves.

Travelers must report their arrival to the Swiss authorities and “a negative test does not allow the mandatory quarantine to be lifted or its duration to be shortened”, reads the Swiss authorities’ website. Indeed, “a negative result does not exclude an infection”, he continues.

Swiss authorities also explain that transit passengers who stay less than 24 hours in a country or territory at high risk of infection are not required to comply with the quarantine. Anyone who breaks the rules is subject to a fine of up to 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately 9,260 euros).

This week, Germany also added Portugal to the risk list due to covid-19. However, the Germans only included the Lisbon region in their list, as well as the regions of 11 other European countries which include the capitals of Ireland (Dublin) and Denmark (Copenhagen), among other regions in which the non-essential travel is discouraged.

Belgium has also taken a similar action to reinstate the Lisbon metropolitan area and the Center region in its “red list” of destinations, which entered into force on Friday. Anyone arriving on Belgian territory from these regions will have to perform a diagnostic test for covid-19 and respect the quarantine period, if they intend to stay in the country for more than 48 hours.

