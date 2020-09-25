Metro de Lisboa has already signed a contract with Mota-Engil and Spie | Transport

Metropolitano de Lisboa has already signed the contract for the execution of works between the future Santos station and Cais do Sodré, as part of the extension of the metro and the circular line. This at a time when, as the PUBLIC reported, one of the losing consortia, formed by Sacyr Somague / DST / Sacyr Neopul, is contesting the competitor’s victory.

According to a note sent this late Friday afternoon by the public transport company, the contract for the execution of the crude of the second contract of the expansion plan was signed last Tuesday, the 22nd, with the Santos Sodré metro. , a complementary group of companies (ACE) formed by Mota-Engil and Spie.

The contract, amounting to 73.5 million euros, specifies the metropolis, “was signed in strict compliance with and strict respect for the regime provided for by the public procurement code, after the legal deadlines and the legal procedure. established result “.

The company also explains that the Sacyr Somague / DST / Sacyr Neopul consortium presented to the company’s board of directors on the 10th an “administrative challenge to the award act” of the contract. This challenge, says the note, “does not suspend the subsequent competition procedure” and has already been rejected by the board of directors.

However, on the 18th, a “pre-contractual litigation” procedure was filed with the administrative court of Círculo de Lisboa, where Metropolitano de Lisboa appears as the defendant, with two consortia as interested counterparties: the one formed by Mota-Engil and Spie and a another formed by Ramalho Rosa / FCC Construcción. This one and that of Sacyr Somague / DST / Sacyr Neopul participated in the competition with works values ​​higher than those of the winning consortium. The PUBLIC contacted Sacyr to inquire about the reasons for the decision taken by the Spanish construction company, but the company declined to comment.

In the note distributed, Metropolitano de Lisboa specifies that “until now, he has not been cited for any legal challenge filed by the said competitor or by any other competitor, concerning this competition”.

The period of execution of the contract contracted on the 22nd with Mota-Engil is 960 days, “from the date of the respective dispatch”, which, according to the public company, “can only take place after the obtaining a prior visa from the Court of Auditors ”.

This is the most expensive project in the Lisbon metro expansion project, which has an investment of 210 million euros (127 million from the Environment Fund and 83 million from the Cohesion Fund).

