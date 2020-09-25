Tyrol, Czech Republic and Luxembourg: These EU regions and countries are now also corona risk areas – politically

The federal government has also declared Tyrol, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic to be risk areas due to the rapidly increasing number of corona infections. This is evident from the list of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which was updated on Friday evening (from 7 p.m.). On Wednesday, the federal government had already listed regions in eleven countries of the European Union.

The following areas have been added since Wednesday:

Denmark: Region Hovedstaden France: Region Brittany, Center-Val de Loire and Normandy Ireland: Region Dublin Croatia: County Lika-Senj Luxembourg: the whole country The Netherlands: Province Utrecht Austria: State Vorarlberg, State Tyrol Portugal: Region (larger area) Lisbon Romania: County Covasna Slovenia: Primorsko-Notranjska region (inner coastal carniola) Czech Republic: all of Hungary: Györ-Moson-Sopron region

According to the Robert Koch Institute, there is an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 for the areas. Currently, 15 of the 27 EU countries are at least partially classified as risk areas. Spain, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg have been fully declared risk areas by the RKI. With the exception of Poland, all nine neighboring countries of Germany were identified as risk areas.

Travelers returning from high-risk areas must undergo a corona test within 48 hours of entering the country. Once the Federal Department of State issues a travel warning, travelers have the option to cancel their planned vacation at no charge.

The RKI classifies regions as a corona risk area if the number of new infections within a week is more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. (with dpa)