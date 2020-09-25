Competition for João Lourenço increases in Angola | Angola

The vast majority of Angolans disapprove of the economic performance of the government of João Lourenço in Angola. According to the survey carried out by the polling firm Ovilongwa for Afrobarometer, 71% of those questioned have a bad or very bad vision of the overall performance of the executive in economic matters, at a time when, in addition to the crisis , the Angolan president is criticized on several fronts, with demonstrations planned for Saturday, an ongoing petition to demand the opening of an investigation at Sonangol and accusations of corruption against one of his closest collaborators, Edeltrudes Costa, his chief of staff.

If it is true that, on the political level, opinions are more divided compared to the actions of the Head of State and his government, with 45% of disapproval and 43% of people who perceive it positively, it is in the economic question that the appreciation of the executive collapses. By maintaining price stability, its performance is highly regarded, with 78% disapproval. Still in improving the lives of the poor (75%) and creating jobs (75%), João Lourenço and his executive generate many negative opinions.

It does not help the head of state that one of his closest collaborators in the government, his chief of staff, is now involved in an alleged case of illicit enrichment, reported by TVI24, raising millions of dollars thanks to to contracts with the Angolan state. The opposition has already called for an “urgent” investigation.

“If this is true, it is a very worrying situation,” said UNITA MP Alcides Sakala, quoted by the daily Novo Jornal. “We hope that the authorities will urgently conduct an investigation to verify the truth of the facts,” he added. “For greater credibility in the fight against corruption, nepotism and embezzlement of public funds, the government must agree to submit to inspection actions, to submit to audits, and Parliament must authorize the creation parliamentary committees of inquiry to assess the seriousness of this fight, ”said the former leadership candidate of the main opposition party, referring to the fact that the MPLA, the ruling party, based on its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, prevents the creation of inquiry commissions to monitor the action of the executive and ministers.

In a time of deep economic crisis, accentuated by the pandemic that has made it worse, some sectors of Angolan society seem to be fed up with the inability of João Lourenço’s government to improve people’s lives. For this Saturday, several demonstrations were called in different parts of the country to protest against endemic unemployment. The organization’s spokesman Leonardo Kenenyata told Voice of America that they intended to demand that the president keep “his campaign promise to create 500,000 jobs.”

At the same time, a signature campaign is underway to demand an investigation into the oil company Sonangol, as the former partner of the AAA insurance company, Carlos São Vicente (married to a daughter of Agostinho Neto, the country’s first president), was arrested. preventively on suspicion of embezzlement while the company had a monopoly on oil insurance in Angola, a very lucrative activity that would have damaged the state by hundreds of millions of dollars (the Swiss court has agreed to freeze $ 900 million in Parents’ accounts).

“This business is the cancer of corruption, so we understand that there is a need to require an independent audit,” Miguel Kimbenze, of the petition organization, said in America.

This week, Sonangol was once again embroiled in the war between the family of ex-president José Eduardo dos Santos and those closest to João Lourenço. Businesswoman Isabel dos Santos’ right-hand man, who worked with her at Sonangol, Mário Leite Silva, accused former chairman of the company’s board and former vice-chairman of Angola, Manuel Vicente , for embezzling $ 193 million from the company. company.

In a statement, Vicente ruled that the accusation was false, made in “bad faith” and based on “unacknowledged interests” and attributed it to a defense strategy of Isabel dos Santos, accused of mismanagement and of embezzlement by Sonangol when her father put her at the head of the company. Manuel Vicente said in his statement that he will meet his lawyers to find out if he initiates legal proceedings against Mário Leite Silva.

But the truth is that the Attorney General of the Republic of Angola, “due to strong evidence of the practice of crimes of embezzlement, economic participation in business, influence peddling and money laundering” , decided to apprehend more properties by Carlos São Vicente, to consider that they were acquired with public funds. “Among the seized property is a property, located in the Sodimo condominium, on Praia do Bispo, which served as an office for engineer Manuel Vicente, former PCA of Sonangol,” said the prosecutor in a statement.

