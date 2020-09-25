Angolan PGR apprehends more properties from Agostinho Neto’s son-in-law – Observer

The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) of Angola announced on Friday the seizure of several properties by businessman Carlos São Vicente, currently detained in Viana prison (Luanda), including one that served as an office to the former president of Sonangol, Manuel Vicente.

According to a statement from the National Asset Recovery Service of the PGR, the Adli and Thyke Hotel (Tower) buildings were seized in Luanda, a property adjacent to the Macon road carrier terminal, close to the AAA Group Claims Center and buildings no. 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 located in the Sodimo condominium, in Praia do Bispo.

A source from PGR told Lusa that the former chairman of the Angolan oil company and former vice-chairman of Angola had his office at a property in that condominium. The seizures result from a process of property investigation for misappropriation of funds, economic participation in business, influence peddling and money laundering.

As a faithful depositary, the General Vault of Justice has been appointed.

Carlos São Vicente, married to Irene Neto, daughter of the first Angolan president, Agostinho Neto, was constituted accused and placed in preventive detention on Tuesday, after being heard for the second time and for more than seven hours at the National Directorate of Investigations and criminal action. (DNIAP), an organ assigned to the PGR, and was taken to Viana Prison in Luanda.

At stake is an investigation involving Carlos São Vicente’s bank account frozen in Switzerland on suspicion of money laundering with around $ 900 million, the equivalent of € 752 million, according to a Swiss blog accompanying questions Legal in Parents.

Angolan judicial authorities had already ordered the seizure of several buildings belonging to the AAA group, which belongs to the businessman, who is the subject of an investigation in Switzerland for embezzlement and money laundering. Among these were the AAA buildings, IU and IKA hotels, located throughout the national territory and the IRCA building, in Rua Amílcar Cabral, Luanda.

After the buildings, the National Asset Recovery Service of the PGR announced the seizure of the 49% minority stake in AAA Ativos in Standard Bank Angola, where the businessman is a non-executive director, having requested the suspension of functions for the duration of the process.

The PGR also demanded the freezing of accounts and the seizure of assets by Irene Neto, and letters rogatory were sent to Portugal and Luxembourg requesting the cooperation of the judicial authorities in these investigations. AAA, headed by Carlos São Vicente, is one of the largest Angolan business groups, operating in the insurance and hospitality sectors.