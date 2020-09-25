Covid19. Switzerland includes Portugal in its list of high-risk destinations – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Travelers from Portugal to Switzerland will have, from Monday, to comply with a 10-day quarantine, following the extension of the list of countries considered at high risk of pandemic announced this Friday by Geneva.

Portugal was included in the list, expanded this Friday, of countries and regions that Switzerland considers to be destinations at high risk of Covid-19 contagion, as well as Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Brittany region, in France, which join the other French regions and Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Morocco, Nepal and Oman.

By mid-September, the Swiss government had already placed nine French metropolitan regions on the list, but as of now, all French regions except border regions are included. The list also included two new Austrian regions (Lower Austria and Upper Austria), Vienna already being in existence since mid-September, and a region of Italy, Liguria.

Switzerland considers the regions at risk to be those that exceed the number of 60 new Covid-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 14 days. Kosovo and San Marino were removed from the list.

The government will, however, have to rely on “individual responsibility” to comply with the instructions, as there is no systematic border control. Defaulters face a fine of up to 10,000 Swiss francs, or approximately 9,300 euros.

Switzerland, which has a population of around 8.5 million, was relatively untouched during the first wave of the new coronavirus epidemic, despite its proximity to Italy, which was the epicenter of the epidemic in Europe. for a few months.