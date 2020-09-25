Even in the event of a pandemic, they have taken to the streets to warn: “There is no vaccine to save us from the climate crisis” | report

“There is no planet B!” In the descent from Marquês de Pombal to Rossio, there is no lack of songs, posters and t-shirts for the defense of the environment. With some mishaps along the way, the environmental strike gathered this Friday, September 25 in Lisbon about 300 people who protested against the lack of measures and political action for the environment.

The student climate rally began tentatively at 4 p.m., with as many journalists as protesters (and almost all masked). The protest escalated, and an hour later social detachment became virtually impossible to sustain.

The demands were numerous, with the main ones focusing on ending the use of fossil fuels and air transport, as well as harsh critiques of capitalism: “Less planes, more imagination!”, “Climate justice now! “,” Our fight lasts all day, for water, forest and energy! were some of the war cries. The songs were practiced at the roundabout of the marquis, the papers with the letters having been passed through the demonstrators.

The strike was organized by the student climate strike and was part of a wave of protests that took place this Friday around the world to demand that the covid-19 pandemic not put the fight against climate change back – plan. “There is no vaccine to save us from the climate crisis,” several maps said. At P3, Marguerita Delgado, who is also part of the Fridays For Future movement in Madrid, said that due to the covid-19 pandemic, the fight against climate change “is being put aside”. “We must take advantage of the pandemic situation to think about new solutions and new ecological policies,” said the 16-year-old student.

At Rossio, where a speech scene was set up, the protest dissipated, but criticism was still heard from the Portuguese government, especially due to the Montijo airport project and the lack of progress of work on the West Line.

Before arriving at the final destination, there were some more tense moments with the authorities, who did not want the demonstrators to occupy the alleys of Avenida da Liberdade. “We were told we couldn’t walk on the road. And they didn’t want us to walk the march because people might not like our protest. But the demonstration is legalized and we must take the road to have width to ensure our safety! Said Alice Cat, of the student climate strike at P3.

In Porto there were shoes instead of people

In Porto, it was after 5:30 p.m., the time scheduled for the start of the demonstration, and the posters were still being finalized. The thirty or so loyal participants (some stopped, but continued) were still tuning their voices. In front of the town hall, there were dozens of pairs of shoes lying on the ground, representing all those who could not, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, be present at the demonstration. Beside the shoes, posters with slogans.

The symbolic demonstration, which also took place in Lisbon in the Restauradores, is an original idea of ​​Parents for Future, the group of “parents” who join Fridays for Future – and it shows that it cannot be a struggle only for youth. “We are the support so that they can make demands”, explains Ana Luísa Duarte, member of the movement, to P3.

And the demands are the same since the first day of their release, as explained by Gabriela Gomes, of the student climate strike. “We don’t think there has been any action on the part of our government on climate change,” he begins. “They make decisions by simply thinking of the economy and fail to bring social and environmental justice. We always take a step back and put profit before life. For this reason, they demand “a fair energy transition”, the failure of the Montijo airport and the end of dredging on the Sado river.

“We do not believe that there has been any action by our government on climate change,” says Gabriela Gomes Daniel Rocha

Unlike the previous protests, in which songs were heard from start to finish, Friday’s protest, there was no music for more than 15 minutes. Compliance was low, but nothing Gabriela did not expect, in a demonstration in the midst of a pandemic: “In our social networks, we said that we didn’t want crowds. We asked them to come and leave their shoes and not to stay long.

In addition to the Student Climate Strike and Parents for Future groups, members of Extinction Rebellion were also present in the strike in Porto. Helena Teixeira explains that “although the group normally opts for non-violent direct action and civil disobedience”, they consider it important to participate in these “symbolic actions” and to “join forces”.

“We need systemic change that will allow us to reverse climate change,” says the young woman. And if all actions count – from “using public transport, recycling, changing diet” – she calls for a change from “the companies behind climate change”. If the change was made by them, “we could reverse the situation,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to be positive right now,” laments Helena. “There are days when I think we won’t succeed and we scream and no one listens to us. But on days like this, when I see people who are interested in listening, who have already researched and been informed, I think it’s possible. Fight, at least the strikers will give. Especially since, as already announced in Lisbon, new actions are already scheduled for the fall, with marches scheduled for October 5 and 17.

In addition to the two biggest cities, there were protests across the country. In Coimbra, according to the Lusa agency, between 30 and 40 young people marched between the Jardim Botânico and Praça 8 de Maio, carrying posters with messages against capitalism and the prospecting of natural gas, such as “capitalism is not not green ”,“ Portugal without holes ”or“ no to mine, yes to life ”. In Évora, a group of young people gathered near the Roman temple to demand “a just climate transition”. “The earth is running out of patience and so are we,” shouted the students.

The actions programmed in Portugal have accompanied the thousands of events around the world, organized by Fridays For Future. The initiative is led by Swedish Greta Thunberg, who once again called on students to strike for the climate, as she has been doing since March 2018. This Friday, Greta waved the “usual” sign in front of the Swedish Parliament, with the phrase “Skolstreik för Klimatet” (from the Swedish “school climate strike”).

During the demonstrations this Friday, a new symbol of protest was also released, little used but in the Portuguese demonstrations: the two clenched fists and the raised thumbs, the Protestants symbolized the term MAPA, acronym for “the people and the zones most most affected ”. and the most affected areas ”, in free translation).

The symbol serves to highlight the impact of climate change in countries that are less responsible for these changes that end up causing their effects, such as Tuvalu and Kiribati (where the world’s first climate refugee originated). The term MAPA also seeks to replace the name of the countries of the “global south”.

