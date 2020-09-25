Costa welcomes end of political stalemate in Guinea-Bissau and condemns attacks in Mozambique – Observer

The Portuguese Prime Minister welcomed this Friday, before the UN General Assembly, the end of the post-electoral impasse in Guinea-Bissau and condemned the wave of “terrorist attacks” in Mozambique, in a speech in which he called for a “global fire.”

In his second speech as Prime Minister of Portugal, in the context of general debates at the United Nations General Assembly, António Costa spoke to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) as an organization that contributed to “an international order based on rules and willingness to cooperate”.

In this context, I welcome the overcoming of the post-election deadlock in Guinea-Bissau, hoping that this will usher in a new cycle of stability and prosperity for the country. And I express deep solidarity with Mozambique, victim of terrorist attacks and attempts to destabilize its northern regions, ”he declared.

In his speech, the Prime Minister noted that, despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, “many wars and conflicts persist” and added that Portugal supports the recent appeal of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, “For a global fire”.

In this context, the Chief Executive recalled that Portugal provides contingents to seven peacekeeping operations and special political missions ”, highlighting the participation in missions in the Central African Republic and Mali.

We follow the efforts of the international community to find political solutions to the conflicts that afflict various parts of the world. We understand that the two-state solution is the only one capable of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; whereas the nuclear deal with Iran must be preserved and fully implemented by all parties; that the mediation and engagement processes led by the UN are what will allow us to overcome the deep crises that Syria, Yemen and Libya are currently going through, ”he said.

The Prime Minister also left a reference to the Caracas regime, stressing: “We also call for a peaceful and inclusive political solution in Venezuela”.

Then, António Costa defined Portugal as “a country open to the world, which defends dialogue and a system of fair rules, with stability and predictability”.

“We know where the path of action, aggressive nationalism and the rule of the fittest has taken us in the past,” he added.