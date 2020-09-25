“We, the poor, prefer health to money”: one day in the confined quarters of Madrid | Covid-19

Customers arrive at the terrace of the “El Emigrante” brasserie, in Vallecas, on the outskirts of Madrid. The mask is only removed when the beer, shrimp, octopus and bread are on the table, but the conversation has already started. There are already six guests at one of the tables, which is now the maximum limit for gatherings. But, from Monday, the inhabitants of this district will have even more measures to take into account, since this area will be subject to a strong restriction regime in order to contain the spread of covid-19 in the Spanish capital. , the European epicenter of the pandemic at the moment.

continue reading