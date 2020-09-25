João Lourenço’s flag turned into a double-edged sword – Observe

In the field of ostentation, he recalls, for example, the birthday of the daughter of an Angolan businessman, member of the central committee of the MPLA, in Portugal. “The 15-year-old took a helicopter down to the farm where the party was being held,” which cost 200,000 euros, involved a white limousine and had several Angolan ministers and former Portuguese ambassador António Martins da Cruz as guests. “Today, probably, many of them would be ashamed to show it.”

This is not what happened in 2015, when the daughter of Bornito de Sousa, now Vice-President of the Republic (then Minister of Territorial Administration of José Eduardo dos Santos) not only paid 200 thousand dollars (178 thousand euros at the time) for nine dresses, two for her, one for mom and the other for bridesmaids in New York, while she let herself be filmed. He appeared on the US TV channel TLC’s “Say Yes To The Dress” show, which broke all records for spending on dresses and received extensive commentary in Angola.

The wedding dresses that made Angolan minister’s daughter the star of a TV show

The reaction of Angolans today to X’s wedding dress or Y’s party is not the same as in the past, compares Sérgio Calundungo. “So they were seen as something more than normal; those who reacted did so out of envy. Today it is due to decency. The fight against corruption has had this effect, in a way, moralizing ”.

At the end of Lourenço, there were two millionaire marriages which angered many Angolans. That of the daughter of the President of the National Assembly, Fernando Dias dos Santos “Nandó”, one of José Eduardo dos Santos’ centerpieces, was presented on social networks in 2019, as was that of the general’s daughter Leopoldino this year Nascimento “Dino”.

Corruption “was so normal, it was so installed at different levels of state and society”, that those who opposed it were frowned upon, tells the Observer a Portuguese-Portuguese businessman who worked for more than three decades in Angola. This was the case of a retired Secretary of State when he proposed to end the monthly income of $ 200,000 that the concerned ministry was paying into one of the CIF buildings. The rules in his service were so strict that when the businessman wanted to offer a simple ballpoint pen to the governor’s young secretary, he heard him refuse because he was not allowed to accept any gifts.

That João Lourenço has created a milestone in Angolan history by choosing this fight as a priority for his governance is undoubtedly. In fact, the theme was on the MPLA’s electoral platform in 2017 and the previous president had launched “zero tolerance for corruption”, even going so far as to mention that after the war it was the cancer of the country, Justino recalls. Pinto de Andrade, president of the Bloc. Democratic.

But “he spoke to appease the system, to lower the pressure, but he did not act, it was his mistake,” explains MPLA cousin, Mário Pinto de Andrade (they are the two nephews of a leading Angolan figures, essayist Mário Coelho Pinto de Andrade, co-founder and first president of the MPLA), who investigated everything José Eduardo dos Santos has announced to tackle corruption,

The MPLA leader repeats the phrase from a song by Brazilian Roberto Carlos (one of José Eduardo dos Santos’ favorite singers) “Everyone knows I love you / Only you don’t know” to say that “Angola, everyone knew that corruption existed and everyone claimed that it did not exist”.

Sitting at Lusíada University in Luanda, of which he is dean, he continues: “No one was working. The PGR did not work, nor did the criminal investigation services. Or rather, they worked but kept the documents in the drawer. Today, all the authorities of the State and of justice act ”.

It is therefore not surprising that the leader of the CASA-CE coalition speaks of an important turning point in the country. “For four decades we’ve been saying there was corruption and bad governance in Angola, and the MPLA, which has always been in government, says no. When João Lourenço, president of the country but also of the party, appeared, saying that after all, it was a big step forward ”.