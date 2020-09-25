Pinhel: discovering the castle between plateaus | Leaked readers

The unobstructed view of the Serra da Estrela makes it beirã, but the land gives wine, oil and almonds, which advertises the Terra Quente transmontana. What land is it that so much history has to give?

After leaving Guarda, they calm the curves of the road. The cliff of the mountain gives way to the plateau of beirão, softened by the painting of pastures and chestnut trees, twisted and robust after so many centuries. Even at the end of summer, green leaves cool shade.

A tapir appears, about twenty meters from the road, dated more than twenty centuries before Jesus Christ. On discovering it, a shiver runs through: perhaps because of the apparent softness of the earth, the region has been inhabited since time immemorial.

There is a descent, almost unnoticed when the road collides. Until Pinhel appeared, almost without warning, in an incomparable figure. The concentration of towers stands out – whether those of the castle or the churches. All around, the silence of the valleys dominates.

When we arrived at the tourist office, we realized that this town was no wonder: it would have the highest concentration of stately homes in the country, in addition to the largest production of Beira Interior wine. No large extensions of vines: family production dominates there, filling the vats of the Adega Cooperativa, so close.

The historic town, still outside the walls, is a succession of public spaces which shows the importance Pinhel had, between squares and wide streets, landscaped with leafy lime trees. Misericórdia Church has a late Gothic-style portico, right next to the Mother Church, which was once a cathedral. And in this set, even the most recent buildings do not stand out: not even the Entre Portas restaurant, designed by architects DepA.

In the old episcopal palace, a little further, are the Cultural Center and the City Museum, also rehabilitated by the DepA. The purity of a neoclassical building, rehabilitated with contemporary lines, stands out. The design of the exhibition was awarded by the Portuguese Museological Association. We will want to know more.

If the city outside the walls has wide streets and squares, Pinhel intramuros, more labyrinthine, also seems airy. Houses are scarce, among the stone walls that support fig and olive trees – were any blocks abandoned after the Middle Ages? It is certain that, in the bucolic environment, the blue of the hills and valleys makes you want to go up to the castle.

There, from the top, you can see the mountains, but also the Côa valley in all its fullness, going from the Vilar Formoso alley to the Faia Brava nature reserve, an authentic sanctuary of biodiversity.

But the castle also has a lot to say: two towers stand out, which sets it apart from the others. Next to the keep, the prison tower resists, now transformed into an exhibition space. They couldn’t be more contrasted: the prison tower is Romanesque in appearance, more austere, while the keep has been embellished with a Manueline window and anthropomorphic gargoyles – the figures of which show the back towards the neighboring country .

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The history of the castle knows troubled times: in 1480, it is a group of inhabitants who occupy it, to the great surprise of the mayor. And the story of Pinhel seems to have been, and continues to be, that of the resistance. It proudly stands up to Raian’s roughness, but it also stands up to mass tourism. Is it possible that with the Douro, with historic villages already so explored, these valleys remain so serene?

Gently, the sun soils the slopes with light and shadow on the slopes. It is the day that ends. I had the feeling that after such a full day Pinhel has even more to reveal.

Tomás Reis (text, drawing and photos)

continue reading