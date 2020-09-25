The Rio de Janeiro carnival no longer takes place in February 2021. The organization is looking for an alternative solution – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

The decision was made on Thursday, already at dawn in the Portuguese time zone: for the first time in a century, the carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro will not take place due to the pandemic, at a when Brazil has reported more than 4.6 million cases of Covid-19.

The parade, which was to take place, as every year, in February 2021, was postponed without a new date by unanimous decision of the schools, according to an announcement made a few hours ago by the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro ( LINKED TO).

“Because of all this insecurity, this instability in relation to the scientific field, of not knowing whether there will be a vaccine in February or not, we have concluded that this process must be postponed,” said the president of LIESA. , Jorge Castanheira, in statements cited by Brazilian newspapers.

We can’t do it in February. Schools will no longer have the time nor the financial and organizational conditions to make it viable until February, ”he added.

The official stressed that it was not a question of a cancellation, but of a “possibility of postponement, an alternative solution, something that will come at a certain time to contribute to the city of Rio de Janeiro”.

We will continue to fight, looking for alternatives to find one of our projects that allows samba schools to be able to make an alternative process to the parades that take place in February so as not to harm the carnival of 2022 ”, declared the manager.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has recorded a total of 4,657,702 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The disease has already killed 139,808 people in this country.