The Portuguese EMN defends multilateralism in the fight against the pandemic and the defense of the environment – Observer

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called this Friday, during an international conference at the UN, for the concrete implementation of multilateralism in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and in the fight against climate change.

Speaking via the Internet at the ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism, an informal network to which Portugal has joined since its creation in 2019, Santos Silva stressed that the emergence of the pandemic was an “alert” to the importance of international cooperation, stressing that no country is immune from Covid-19 nor capable of managing it alone.

The global emergency imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic underlined the central role of multilateralism in achieving a higher level of global health, prosperity and security and further reinforced the need for increased international cooperation and response to global pandemics, with whom [Organização Mundial da Saúde] serve as the basis for our global response, ”he said.

The head of Portuguese diplomacy, in front of more than four dozen counterparts from all over the world, who ended up defending the same idea, recalled that Portugal “quickly contributed” to the creation of “several relevant instruments” for the response overall, especially in efforts to prepare a vaccine for all.

In a live speech, via the Internet, Santos Silva also recalled that Portugal was one of the promoters of the resolution approved last May at the World Health Assembly, in which the path of the international response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which already had at least 984,068 dead and around 32.3 million cases of infection worldwide.

“The Alliance for Multilateralism must remain committed to supporting WHO in leading the global response and promoting effective institutions in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said, also associating this fight in the fight against climate change on the planet.

Covid-19 reinforced the importance of global health consultation, recognizing that human health is closely linked to the health of ecosystems. However, with or without a pandemic, climate change remains a global threat to our existence, ”he said.

For Santos Silva, an “ambitious and urgent” reduction in gas emissions causing the greenhouse effect in the atmosphere “in all economic sectors” is necessary.

“In the wake of Covid-19, we must build a green economy. Portugal strongly supports the Paris Agreement and we must achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050, as foreseen in European plans “, he underlined, stressing that the preservation of biodiversity” must also be understood as a global challenge “.

In this regard, the head of Portuguese diplomacy recalled the “achievements” already achieved by Portugal, stressing that the country already has 22% of its terrestrial protected area and 10% in the maritime space.

We are fully committed to achieving 30% in both cases by 2030. We adhere to the Global Ocean Initiative, which already brings together more than 20 countries, which aims to achieve the goal of protecting 30% of the maritime and marine area global ”, he recalled.

Santos Silva expressed hope that the meeting of the Global Oceans Initiative, scheduled for Beijing in 2021, will be a “key moment” for all member states “to agree on a concrete and ambitious vision for preservation of biodiversity “.

“We hope that the Lisbon conference on the oceans [prevista para este ano, mas adiada devido à pandemia], which we are co-organizing with Kenya, with the collaboration of all Member States, is a success, which produces results oriented towards impactful and real action, with a strong political commitment in the implementation of all the objectives of the sustainable development ”, he added.

To this end, he said he had the support of the Alliance for Multilateralism.

We need multilateral actions to find global solutions to global problems, ”he concluded.

The international conference organized by the Alliance for Multilateralism aimed to bring together those who believe that strong and effective multilateral cooperation, based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, international law and justice, is a foundation essential to ensure peace, stability and justice. prosperity.

The meeting, defends the organization, comes at a time when the fundamental principles of the international order are called into question on the basis of the essential rules and instruments of international cooperation.