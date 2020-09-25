While waiting for the vaccine … – Observer

I have already had the opportunity to express my doubts about the guarantee of eternal life supposedly offered by advanced science … Basically, it is a secularized version of eternal life promised by religions. Now, the pandemic diet we live in is currently responsible for the desire to live forever and, therefore, for the ongoing promise of a vaccine …

On the other hand, the Financial Times published an excellent article on Thursday on what it is legitimate to expect, albeit without guarantee, from a vaccine that will work in the short term, even if it is not guaranteed and, even when the vaccine appears, for Finally, in quantity for everyone, its durability is not guaranteed. Nothing more uncertain for the moment. It is therefore in uncertainty that we will have to live at least a year …

For obvious reasons, little or nothing can be done in the meantime in terms of recovery, not to mention this “resilience” that PS advertisers discovered at the last minute … The colossal amount that the European Commission intends to pay on most affected countries. the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus, only makes it even more embarrassing, to know where to spend it usefully. As was fatal, Portugal is one of the countries that tops the container list: something like a total of over 50 billion euros in the next 10 years, a good deal for free!

The first question a serious government would ask itself under these conditions is why has Portugal been one of the countries that has lost the most and continues to lose because of the pandemic? Indeed, why do we find ourselves, along with other countries in southern Europe, at the head of the beneficiaries of this “goat of the poor” to which we do not contribute anything? Do economists assigned to government not realize that Portugal lost more wealth during the pandemic crisis, the less it has accumulated in the last twenty years of stagnation? Any theory of economic development has long internalized the idea that “capital is made at home”; it does not come from outside; it is not given; at most, borrowed! If the enrichment was due to “imperialist plunder”, then Portugal had centuries to do it …

The proof of the embarrassment in which the current government faces the money which comes, does not lie only in the fact of asking a person outside the system to give you ideas… The political tragedy which we live today, it is that the government has learned nothing and does not know what to do with the money. All the PS has learned is to buy votes: rich and poor alike, only numbers and methods vary. The program that the Prime Minister asked Professor Costa Silva could not be reduced to a more or less long list of things that could be done, but unrelated to each other, nor any experience of the real economy, let alone time planning. It ended up being reduced to a menu of propaganda and inarticulate, much less useful than the PDFs on “The economic crisis of Covid-19” of Augusto Mateus and his team!

As for the Prime Minister’s summary on this EU-funded “stimulus program” (for the moment, around 30 billion euros), it is only a propaganda article in which he devotes a large part money what the Portuguese PS thinks more ambitious! From the outset, with regard to a health tragedy which mainly affected the growing elderly population of the country, the Government was quick to attribute, under the pompous title of “resilience”, the greatest part to … “worms. It is almost ridiculous to announce 3,200 million euros to improve the health system and the housing stock that the PS announces, when the Portuguese are already spending more than 20 billion euros on public health and private, apart from the accommodation which is also very small!

There is less than 10 billion euros left for the eight other headings with no link between them: 2,500 million for vocational training mixed with agriculture and a mysterious “financial resilience”! Under the same brand of such “resilience”, there would be a little more of everything for 1,500 million, from the “cadastre”, interrupted a century and a half ago, to the fatal “public works” without which the PS does not live. not… promise of two inevitable “transitions” – climate and digital – with 5700 million together, including a sum of 1800 million for the inevitable public administration… Then, with interest, there will be another 16 billion euros, but you will not don’t know for what… or for whom! Anyone who survives will see what has been done with this manna!