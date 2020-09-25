National reindustrialisation is fashionable, proposed by several pioneers, discussed in several forums and defended – not by any corporate interest, but out of pure love for this country – by various industrial organizations. The idea is interesting and not without merit and here it aims to emphasize the importance of two of its advantages, which have not gone unnoticed by supporters of the idea.

The most obvious will be the expected contribution of reindustrialisation to economic growth and wealth creation. It is well known that after centuries of between zero and insignificant economic growth in agrarian and pastoral economies around the world, there has been a significant and sustained increase in income1, pollution and well-being in countries that began to industrialize: England in the 18th century, France, Germany, plus a few European countries at the beginning and the middle of the 19th century, Japan and the United States at the end of the 19th century then a little all over.

After industrializing, most of these countries entered a phase of deindustrialisation in the last quarter of the twentieth century, which was accompanied by a significant and sustained increase in income and in the level of well-being, but with a sharp drop in environmental pollution rates. Even in countries that are generally identified as having more success in maintaining a vibrant and vibrant secondary sector, such as Germany and Japan, Sweden and Switzerland, the economic growth that has occurred over the years decades was not as much due to the growth of industrial activities as to the growth and dynamism of the tertiary sector, a sector of activity where there are things like commerce and services, whether banking, hospitals2 , hoteliers, politicians and other types of arts and entertainment.

What paths does this historical map show us? For an agrarian economy, industrialization tends to increase income; For a tertiary economy, industrialization will very likely be a reversal, a path to impoverishment: not only a “3rd time back”, but also a “3rd time back”, the equivalent in economic policy of this maintenance. of ps nu government represents in civilizational terms. It is true that we do not know whether reindustrialisation will lead to lower incomes, because no one has seriously tried it yet. But a very strong indication that this will be the case is that you do not see in any OECD economy – essentially tertiary economies – any mass movement, be it businessmen and entrepreneurs. wanting to become industrialists3, or workers in the tertiary sector struggling in front of the few factories that are still opening to become workers.

For the poor and destitute masses of the 19th century, industrialization was a blessing – despite all its horrors. Factories in Western countries continue to be a haven that attracts multitudes of poor people from the Third World. But for the wealthy, well-nourished and entertained masses of the 21st century, industrialization would be a horror – despite all the promises of its supporters. Suggestion: leave people alone, do what they want and feel that if reindustrialization one day helps to increase their income, there will be no shortage of people who want to be industrialists or those who want to be workers, of their own initiative, account and risk, without the need for national plans or state money.

Another advantage of reindustrialisation is aesthetics. Elderly people still nostalgically remember the baroque beauty of the industrial complexes of the Tagus Valley, Setúbal and the Aveiro-Porto-Braga strip, with its spiral chimneys and spiers, the lace and arabesque of its pipes, the monochrome shades of factory buildings and, above all, the bells and smells of industrial liturgy, sirens and effluents. The old factory structures that have survived, and which were so disgusting to Charles Dickens and other aesthetes of centuries past, are now considered architectural heritage, equivalent to Roman cathedrals and forums. There is no doubt that reindustrialisation would bring about a revival of national landscape architecture, certainly adapted to the tastes of our time: the exuberant Baroque of the 60s and 70s would give way to the rectangular sobriety of modernism already visible in the logistics centers of the latter. years, which would certainly be adopted as a model by new manufacturing facilities and beautify our rural and urban landscapes.

Unfortunately, the path of the reindustrialization of our country which does not interest the majority, but which may interest certain groups, is strewn with pitfalls, one of which had already been prophesied by Mestre Zhuang (c. 369-286 BC). .-VS.):

When the water lacks depth,

He doesn’t have the strength to support a big ship.

Pieces of garbage will float like boats,

If you pour water from a glass into a hole in the ground.

But put the cup in it and it will flow,

Because the water is shallow for such a large vessel.

Zhuangzi, interior volumes, 1-2

How to deal with these constraints will certainly be a subject of future debate.

Avtor does not follow the graphya of the new AccoRdo Ørtvgráphyco. Nein a do antygo. Escreue coumu qver and you want it. #EncuantoNusDeem

(1) Income: objective measure of a person’s social worth; it is divided into collectibles and non collectables, the first being the lower classes and the second being the politically connected5.

(2) Hospital: establishment where patients are treated humanely in the infirmary after having suffered the abuse of healthcare services and the horrors of waiting rooms.

(3) Although most entrepreneurs are currently not inclined to invest in the industry, it should be noted that this appetite arises quickly in cases where governments give massive subsidies, as has happened with ” renewable energies ”.

(4) Poor: blessed, for the kingdom of heaven is his (Mt 5: 3); the envy that the poor and their bliss to wake up in the rich and the rich has led to countless proposals and plans for the abolition of capital and wealth, one of the best known and most effective will be that of Karl Warx, a good living bourgeois who has never worked in a factory, a proposal which each time applied ensures the generalization of misery and happiness to the whole of the population; someone whom, in the prophecy of Our Lord (Jn 12: 8), we will always have with us, which leads to the question: does God, in his mercy, use warxism – and ps – to to ensure the fulfillment of this prophecy in our country?

(5) Connection: in politics, the provision of a quo in exchange for a substantial quid.