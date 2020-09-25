another celebration in 2020 – Observe

How many languages ​​are spoken in Europe? There are 24, the official languages ​​of the European Union. There are over 60 languages ​​spoken in the 50 European countries, including national, regional and dialect languages. But there are so many more that can be heard in the streets and places of our continent, spoken by people all over the world and who, by choosing to live, study and work in Europe, thus contribute to make this continent even richer in cultural, social and linguistic terms.

In such a chaotic time on a global scale, when we unexpectedly witness the closure of borders, when the physical lines of communication between people and countries shrink and become limited, we believe that languages ​​should continue to flow. .

As means of communication and vectors of intercultural openness, they constitute the most precious and solid basis for maintaining contact, the links that we do not want to break, crossing borders and continuing to communicate between cultures, between human beings, to transmit ailments.

We want to promote multilingualism. Learning languages ​​means discovering new visions of the world. Learning languages ​​means transforming the inaudible into the perceived, the foreigner into a partner. It makes it possible to create bases of mutual understanding and commitment, for common values ​​of citizenship.

Language learning gives access to the diversity and subtlety of the arts in all its aspects. It also opens up academic and professional horizons, inside or outside the country of origin. It creates opportunities.

Sharing these values ​​of intercultural openness and promoting dialogue between nations, EUNIC Portugal brings together embassies and cultural institutes from many European countries, in an effort to integrate efforts and share interests, to celebrate what unites us and to integrate and better understanding this could separate us. Strengthen ties and enhance the spirit of collaboration, by communicating the European ideals that unite and govern us.

The commemorations of the European Day of Languages, a date established in 2001 by the Council of Europe, have been from the start one of the main events organized by EUNIC Portugal, always in collaboration with the Representation of the European Commission in Portugal, partner entity and also involved and engaged in the defense and promotion of European linguistic wealth.

Every year, we come together on September 26 and involve different partners to celebrate together different cultures and languages, involving the public in activities that aim to have fun and celebrate, while emphasizing the importance of learning languages. foreigners. in a context where the mobility of citizens is increasing and in which this linguistic knowledge opens windows on the world and creates opportunities.

2020 is a different year. EUNIC Portugal has adapted to this difference and the European Day of Languages ​​will be celebrated this year virtually. It started on the 25th, with a webinar organized by the Representation of the European Commission in Portugal, mainly aimed at schools, with the participation of engaged pupils and teachers. It culminates on September 26, with virtual mini-classes in the languages ​​of EUNIC Portugal members and also in Portuguese sign language. Participants can learn a bit of 15 different languages. Celebrations during which we also count on the participation of the Orfeão and the Colégio Militar Orchestra, which thus join forces with EUNIC Portugal and the Representation of the European Commission in Portugal, in the celebration of this international date.

We celebrate the linguistic richness of Europe one day a year. But learning is something we want to be continuous. And that learning new languages ​​be part of the projects of all European citizens, helping to understand each other and thus making us all more united in diversity.

* Presidency and vice-presidency of EUNIC Portugal