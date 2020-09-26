Energy and Climate Forum president says coronavirus results from assault on nature – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

The president of the Energy and Climate Forum estimated this Friday that the coronavirus joins the hundreds of new diseases that have appeared over the past 50 years, which have their origin in the aggression that “civilization does to the natural world”.

“The coronavirus is a zoonosis that joins the hundreds of new diseases that have appeared over the past 50 years and which comes from the aggression that our civilization makes on the natural world”, defended Ricardo Campos, quoted in a press release which reveals details about the closure of a cycle of 23 conferences on solutions to the climate crisis.

During the closing session, the Energy and Climate Forum will bring together the environment ministers of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) for a conversation, broadcast live on social networks, on September 30 at 9 p.m.

For the president of the Energy and Climate Forum, “global crises require global responses and the Portuguese-speaking front can play a decisive role, since it represents 270 million people, with very different countries and with different needs”.

Thus, promoting a conversation around the global crisis and giving voice to the CPLP’s “space of friendship and cooperation” is the main objective of the forum, the note said.

The conversation between the nine environment ministers of the CPLP will not only be broadcast live on social networks (Facebook, Instagram and Youtube) but also on certain national television channels, with which the forum is finalizing agreements for the provision of signal.

The live broadcast on Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea televisions is confirmed.