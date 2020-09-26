Donald Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, consolidating the conservative majority in the Supreme Court – Obser …

Donald Trump will choose Justice Amy Coney Barrett to fill the post left vacant by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, making her the president’s third choice at the now more conservative Supreme Court.

The news is transmitted by several American media, including the New York Times, CBS, NBC and CNN. They all cite “multiple Republican sources” and also state that Amy Coney Barrett was the only person to have been questioned by the President for this post – although he himself said even before Judge Ruth Bader’s death. Ginsburg, whom he had a list of several judges he could come and appoint.

By completing his third Supreme Court appointment, and still with the names of Conservative justices, Donald Trump may be closer to securing several Conservative votes that helped him elect him in 2016, putting the focus on white evangelicals – the demographic that has given the president the most support, according to polls at the mouth of the urn four years ago.

Amy Coney Barret, 48, has served as a Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge since November 2017, handling cases in three states: Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

With strong credentials among the most conservative American political media outlets, Amy Coney Barret was already a highly regarded name to fill any vacancy – whatever – on the Supreme Court, where appointed justices remain until. whether they decide to retire or, as was in the case of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for life.

“She is the perfect combination of a brilliant lawyer and a woman who brings to court [Supremo] an idea potentially contrary to that of sitting female judges, ”Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, an NGO supporting the criminalization of abortion, told The New York Times.

Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the Supreme Court was divided between 5 Conservative Justices and 4 other Conservative Justices, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With the death of the latter and the appointment of Amy Coney Barret, there are now 6 Conservative judges and only 3 Liberals.

Amy Coney Barret’s name has yet to be approved by the Senate, but it will be a relatively easy task for supporters of the name. With a majority of 63 Republicans to 57 Democrats, Amy Coney Barret’s name is virtually guaranteed to pass this chamber. So far, only two Republican senators – Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska; and Susan Collins of Maine – have expressed opposition to the possibility of Donald Trump appointing a judge so close to the election.

Doubts that this decision could find a barrier within the Senate were dispelled when Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and Republican Senator from Utah, supported the possibility of Donald Trump choosing a name that will then be approved by the Senate. .

If on the Republican side it seems that almost everything is ready to receive yet another conservative judge to the Supreme Court (after this same majority approved, during Donald Trump’s tenure, conservative judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh), among the Democrats this decision is causing an uproar.

Among the Democrats were those who openly defended the possibility of embarking on the path to court action – that is, a move to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, thereby creating a set of additional vacations that, when available, would be suitable for the next President to fill. This option would make sense to some Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election and the Senate switches from the current Republican majority to Democrats. That the Democratic Party continues to have a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house, is pretty much a given.

To increase the number of judges, it would take a presidential initiative and, to follow up, it would take a simple majority first in the House of Representatives, then in the Senate.

The indictment strategy has been openly defended by some members of Congress Democrats, including Joe Kennedy III (from the family of former President John F. Kennedy) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In the Democratic Party primaries, even before the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, only one candidate (Tom Steyer) said he was in favor of this strategy, while 10 others said they were “open to the idea” – including Kamala. Harris, candidate for vice-president. Presidential candidate Joe Biden then declared himself against.

If it holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021.

It’s that simple.

– Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 19, 2020

Who also spoke about this possibility, albeit implicitly, was Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer. “Let me be clear: if McConnell [líder do Partido Republicano Senado] and Republicans in the Senate are moving forward with it, so nothing will be on the table next year, ”he said. “Nothing is off the table.”

Who has remained silent on this subject is Joe Biden. Asked in an interview about the possibility of supporting an increase in the number of judges himself if elected president, Joe Biden chose not to respond – and explained why.

“It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I won’t give you the answer: because that would only distract and that’s what he wants,” he said. said, referring to Donald Trump. “Imagine I even answered the question. From that point on, the debate would only be about what Biden said or didn’t say, Biden said he did this and he didn’t.

“The discussion should rather focus on why it is going in a direction totally incompatible with what the founders [dos EUA] wanted to. The Constitution says that voters can choose a president, who in turn chooses the judge and the Senate does. We are in the midst of an election, people are already voting. In that judge’s approval hearings, if they exist, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of Americans have already voted. This is a fundamental constitutional violation, ”said Joe Biden.

This is not an unprecedented problem. Four years ago, Justice Antonin Scalia, then dean of the Conservatives on the Supreme Court, died in February, less than 9 months after the November 8, 2016 election. At the time, Barack Obama chose Justice Merrick Garland, a liberal centrist, to replace Antonin Scalia. However, at the time, the Senate, which already had a Republican majority, blocked that possibility – with several Tory lawmakers saying the choice should lie with the next president. It is, however, a position that some of them, four years later and even closer to the election, do not seem willing to take.

One of those senators was Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and one of Donald Trump’s closest in this chamber. In 2016, faced with Barack Obama’s proposal to appoint Judge Merrick Garland, Lindsey Graham objected and at the same time said, “I want you to use my words against me,” he said. He continued: If there is a Republican president and a vacancy arises in the last year of the first term, you can say that Lindsey Graham said, “We will leave the next president, whoever he is, makes this appointment ””.

Now Lindsey Graham is faced with her own words, which fit like a glove in what’s happening now four years later. And in a written response he sent to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, however, he did not back down: “In my place, you would do the same.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (10/3/16): “I want you to use my words against me. If there is a Republican president in 2016 and a post is vacant in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said: let the next president, whoever he is, make that appointment. “pic.twitter.com/4aMCyGjv5c

– CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

It is a theme on which there are several canopies – and on both sides of American politics. Also in 1992, an election year, the same question arose in the last year of Republican George HW Bush’s term in office. At that point, faced with the possibility of judges retiring, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered a speech supporting the appointments made by the next president – who would become Democrat Bill Clinton. The name of this senator was none other than Joe Biden.

At that time, Republicans were opposed to this position. In 2016, they defended it themselves. And in 2020, they quickly fled as Democrats clung to that principle. As you can see, American politics are taking many turns – and, with it, the Supreme Court.