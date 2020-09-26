Costa insists on extension of Security Council to Brazil, India and Africa – Observer

The Prime Minister defended this Friday, before the General Assembly of the United Nations, that the role of the UN “is more than ever essential” and insisted on the extension of the Security Council to Brazil, India and to the African continent.

These positions were included in António Costa’s speech on behalf of Portugal to the United Nations General Assembly, whose general debate began on Tuesday and which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, is taking place via video conference with pre-recorded speeches by part of the heads of state and government of the different countries.

The United Nations is more than ever essential to respond to challenges which know no borders or which sympathize with selfish approaches ”, declared the Portuguese chief executive at the beginning of his speech.

In his message to the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister said the multilateral system is “under pressure”.

“In the context of a return to competition for power, on a global scale, cooperation is increasingly limited in the face of common threats and challenges. Then, new areas emerge which require multilateral solutions in the definition of normative and cooperation regimes ”, he underlined, giving as examples artificial intelligence and robotization, the creation of intelligent networks and the management of infrastructures. , 5G data and the restructuring of entire industry sectors. economy.

At this stage, the Portuguese Prime Minister criticized the maintenance of the composition of the United Nations Security Council, even considering that it is one of the international organizations which reveals “difficulties in responding to challenges and threats”.

The case of the Security Council is paradigmatic. It reveals a limited capacity to respond to crises and conflicts and its composition does not reflect the geopolitical realities of the twenty-first century. This is why Portugal defends the extension of permanent and non-permanent members, namely to the African continent and, at least, to Brazil and India, ”he declared.

In the current global situation, António Costa defended that the UN remains “essential for the preservation of world peace and security”, for “sustainable development and the defense and promotion of human rights”.

“And this assembly to which I am addressing remains the parliament of humanity. There are no more. Portugal will therefore continue to support the United Nations system with conviction, both politically and financially ”, he underlined.

The chief executive later clarified that Portugal would maintain “an ambitious program” of commitments to strengthen the capacity of the UN “to respond to key areas of the international agenda, including the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change, migration, reception of refugees. , ocean affairs and ocean sustainability ”.

The leadership and reforms introduced by the Secretary General have been essential in making the organization’s action more efficient and flexible. So count on our full support, ”he said, here in a direct message of praise to António Guterres.

Still on the Portuguese diplomatic agenda, António Costa defended the importance of international partnerships, “in particular tripartite cooperation between the United Nations, the African Union and the European Union”.

“Portugal will strive, during its presidency of the European Union in 2021, to deepen the partnership between Europe and Africa. The role of the European Union as a global player, open to the world, defender of multilateralism and beneficial economic exchanges for all, will be a priority for our presidency of the European Union ”, he promised.