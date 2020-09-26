The Minister of Science welcomes the “birth” of a new aircraft project in Alentejo

The Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Manuel Heitor, this Friday considered “a great challenge” and an “opportunity” the ATL-100 program, to develop, manufacture and operate a new light aircraft, in partnership in Alentejo of CEiiA with DESAER.

It’s a big challenge, but it’s also a big opportunity and we have to look at the opportunities especially as we go through it, ”he said.

The minister, who spoke with journalists in Évora, after presenting what is the first comprehensive aeronautical program in Portugal, recalled that “aviation will undergo major changes in the world”.

For this reason, “niche projects” are “the future and it is a niche project”, which responds to what is called “the future of aviation”, that is, say “light and green aviation”, guaranteed. “Today, this project has all the characteristics to position itself today in the European context and in the global context as a project of the future”, argued Manuel Heitor.

Which constitutes “a challenge in terms of human and scientific capacity”, but the trajectory of CEiiA – Engineering and Product Development Center with the Brazilian aircraft construction company Embraer, which has two factories in Évora, in the development of the KC-390 military aircraft, and with the Brazilian company DESAER, now in this joint venture, testifies to the credibility of the project, said the minister.

“It’s not an adventure, it’s a project that has 10 years of history [devido ao KC-390] and will enter a new phase that can take advantage of new opportunities “and” above all, create more than a thousand jobs and facilitate in Portugal the development and marketing of products with higher added value, which we all want to create more wealth ” , welcomed.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, who was present at the presentation session with the Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Ana Abrunhosa, also stressed that it was a “project of high technology”.

What is new in this project is the whole industrialization and marketing of a new light aviation service, with a low ecological footprint, but it is above all a program with high technological content and, consequently, an employer of talent and wealth creation, ”he stressed.

The development phase of the ATL-100 program will focus on the CEiiA facilities of the Alentejo Science and Technology Park (PACT), in Évora, where it was presented this Friday.

The new light aircraft that will be developed, manufactured and operated from Alentejo, involving the construction of a factory whose location is not yet defined – whether in Beja or Ponte de-, it will be multi-configurable , designed “for lower operating costs and greater sustainability” and anticipating a future “evolution to a carbon neutral platform,” the promoters said.

CEiiA and DESAER estimate that the program “has a direct impact on 1,200 skilled jobs” created in the Alentejo region.