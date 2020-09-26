Covid19. Portugal supports the plan promoted by Guterres and values ​​the role of WHO – Observer

Prime Minister António Costa on Friday conveyed his support for the “global plan” of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, against Covid-19 and stressed that Portugal values ​​the coordination role of the World Organization of Health Health (WHO).

This position was taken by António Costa in the message he sent to the United Nations General Assembly, whose general debate began on Tuesday and which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is taking place by video conference with pre-recorded speeches by heads of state and government of different countries.

In his speech, the Portuguese Prime Minister supported the thesis according to which the current “global emergency framework” reinforces the need for cooperation between States and international organizations to respond to the health challenge and its socio-economic consequences. .

The UN is a central element of these efforts, in particular through the Global Humanitarian Response Plan to Covid-19, promoted by the Secretary General, António Guterres. We support its implementation and appreciate the coordinating role of WHO, ”he stressed.

António Costa later declared that one of the “essential priorities” of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, from January 1, 2021, will be that of the resumption of growth and jobs “and the ‘increase in the resilience of economies, societies and the state “.

“There is also a need to strengthen development cooperation and the capacity of the United Nations system to act in this area. Portugal has strengthened its contributions to the various United Nations agencies, with emphasis on the WHO, the International Organization for Migration, the High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Program and UNICEF ”, a- he declared.

At this point, the Prime Minister even dramatized the mission to fight against economic and social inequalities in the world.

International security is not compatible with such an unequal distribution of resources on a global scale, particularly in conjunction with demographic imbalances and the phenomena of environmental degradation that are often associated with them. We need a new global commitment based on human dignity, balancing concrete access to opportunity and hope, ”said António Costa in his second keynote address to the United Nations General Assembly.

In the area of ​​the environmental agenda, António Costa warned that the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic “is not an excuse to halt policies against the current climate emergency, which poses an existential threat to all” .

“On the contrary, the coordination between the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Climate Agreement must be deepened, helping to create societies that are less vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather events. But it is also essential to deepen the relationship between oceans and climate change, with special attention to small island states. It is precisely for this reason that Portugal reaffirms its commitment to co-organize, with Kenya, the United Nations Conference on the Oceans, in 2021, and counts on the participation of all UN Member States, in the higher level, ”he said.

In his speech, António Costa also defended “free, plural and tolerant societies, which reject racism, xenophobia, homophobia and populism and which work for inclusion, gender equality and freedom of expression”.

“The pandemic has imposed new demands on the promotion and protection of human rights. Portugal responded immediately to these requests, extending in particular access to the national health service to all migrants and refugees, whatever their status and legal status, under the same conditions as for national citizens. Portugal has played an active role in welcoming migrants and refugees, in an unequivocal expression of solidarity ”, he declared.

In this context, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Portugal’s “full support” for the Global Compact for Orderly, Safe and Regular Migration.

“Within the framework of the International Organization for Migration, we are one of the pilot countries in its implementation. Portugal is a pioneer country in the abolition of the death penalty, opposing its application in all circumstances. In this sense, I ask for the approval of the biennial resolution on the moratorium on the death penalty, which will be presented at this session of the General Assembly, ”he added.