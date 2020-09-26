PSD Political Commission declares support for Marcelo’s vote in National Council | Presidential elections

The PSD’s National Political Commission on Friday approved a motion to support a presidential candidacy by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, which will be voted on at the end of the meeting of the National Council, the highest body between congresses.

The announcement was made by PSD President Rui Rio in his speech to the National Council, which takes place in Olhão, Algarve, and the motion was then distributed to councilors.

