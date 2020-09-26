Economic recovery and national health service | Opinion

When discussing economic recovery from the crisis, each sector should think publicly about its area. With the aim not only of repairing the harmful effects, but with concrete proposals for improvement and restructuring, thinking of the money that will come from Europe. In the Costa Silva plan, this emphasizes qualifications and administration in the public sector. What is happening and could it happen within the National Health Service (SNS)?

Why did the SNS prove to be effective in the face of the epidemic? It is not just a question of the selflessness and culture of care of health personnel, but of the structure of services and the basis of operations. This has been demonstrated internationally: countries where there is a universal health service have had a much more effective response than countries where there is not, a better example the United States. Not only that. Portugal is a country with a low gross domestic product compared to France, Germany or Italy In our case, the SNS is based on the general state budget (OGE). It is a minimum of social justice and the fight against inequalities. This SNS structure is called Beveridgiana (law of Minister Beveridge in the UK). It is not based on insurance (as in Germany and as it would be in the Obama law) or on social security (France). Who pays the taxes contributes to the EMB, which does not pay because they cannot contribute. Everyone benefits.

By comparing health costs in different countries, this structure is the cheapest, with the same results. The NHS should, should, meet all health care needs without paying for services to individuals. What guides the private sector is the market and therefore profit, what guides the NHS is public service. Why has the NHS responded well to the epidemic? The answer was based on service, not the market. The NHS structure, from hospitals to health centers, opened up and received covid-19 suspects, those infected, those who needed to be followed by phone, those who needed to be hospitalized, those who needed intensive care. The demonstration that it was impossible to meet this need on the market is that no private service opened consultations or hospitalizations for suspicious patients. Null response. It wouldn’t make a profit. However, we cannot be blind to the fact that private laboratories have reacted quickly and in an organized manner. The State, institutes and public laboratories function well and react well, but it is necessary to resort to private laboratories. This is the exceptional need to supplement SNS services, as written in the Basic Law. In this case, the law of the market was also favorable to private laboratories.

It was reported as an attendance deficit in the NHS the fact that there were more deaths during the period of the start of the epidemic and the end of the emergency period compared to the same time of year former. This analysis must be carried out with care. In the latest data available to us, 2018, the total number of deaths in that year was 113,573 in absolute values. And the average age of the event was 78.5 years old. We remember these numbers to locate covid-19 deaths and the average age at which they occur. Even though it costs us not to be eternal, nor our family members to be, the truth is that each day approximately 311 people die from various causes. We probably live worse with each of these deaths than in the Middle Ages, because humans were then accompanied by “invisible powers”, to use the expression of historian José Mattoso. But it is our reality.

The causes of death are mainly diseases of the circulatory system (29%) and malignant tumors (24.6%), as in most developed countries. Unfortunately, we have a higher pneumonia death rate than most of these countries (11.7%). And we have higher diabetes deaths than the European Union average. Let us examine these causes. The occurrence of death from diseases of the circulatory system occurs in acute or subacute forms that take the patient to the emergency room (infarction and stroke). It can be assumed, and we know it empirically, that many of these patients were afraid and have to go to the hospital because they feared they would be infected. This was probably the main cause. It remains to be seen what happened to patients with malignant tumors. In the IPOs, they weren’t getting “covid-19 patients,” so the movement was only down 6% and chemotherapy continued at other hospitals. It is therefore necessary to carefully assess and diagnose the causes of death of the surplus in 2020 compared to 2019.

Next, let’s focus on qualifications and administration. In the SNS, we have two different aspects and with different provisions. SNS doctors, nurses and senior technicians are at the highest level in developed countries. For historical reasons of the last decades, the training is very good or excellent. They therefore migrate easily to the main countries. The diagnostic and therapeutic protocols are the same as in developed countries. The habit of “going out” in cases deemed serious has been lost, because here we are doing the same thing. Public research institutes linked to medical schools and those of two foundations have published results which place them at a high level. The organization and knowledge of hospitals and primary care have made it possible to organize spaces, routes and people in a few days to respond to covid-19, the clinical and epidemiological control platform to operate quickly, despite its be surrounded by malicious and critical daily reviews. causing panic. You may wonder what the human miracle is that makes it all happen with such low wages. And no career.

The same cannot be said of the administration, at large, because the pre-covid issues are there. The spirit of progressive liberalization has extinguished the general directorate of hospital buildings, replaced by the general directorate of establishments and health equipment, which was gradually deactivated until 2006. There was no more planning, hospitals were lost without compensation for integrated care. . There is no assessment of availability or controlled costs. There are still 40 out of 130 hospital engineers and architects in 2006. The state has lost weight …

With the weight loss there were teams, medium and long term planning, costing. Ad hoc services have been purchased. The general directorate of studies and planning has been abolished. As far as the computer shock is concerned, health centers and hospitals are well equipped, but reduced in computer scientists, as we all know. And there is still no single nationwide process for every patient, which would save a lot of effort, a lot of difficult communication, a lot of repeat exams and clinical stories. And yet, it is possible, if there is such a decision, in addition to the opinions …

If human resources had been planned, we would not have had from 1996 to 2018 a 25% reduction in the number of doctors aged 31 to 55 per 100,000 inhabitants in the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, the only case in the country. . Just when the metropolitan area was increasing in population! The results are exactly in sight, during the epidemic and with the enormous effort of general practitioners and family doctors in this age group. The connection between primary care, hospitals and possible intermediary centers with regard to consultations and equipment was not or was poorly planned.

In short, there is little or no planning when it comes to mobile and real estate equipment and human resources. In addition, the responsibility does not lie with the current Ministry of Health as a firefighter. It comes from the route taken. Of course, the public administration is very apt for opinions. It is equipped for this with higher education personnel. For decisions, it lacks planning and execution capacity and has another deeper cause – “respect” and fear of hierarchical power. Don’t dare. It’s more subjective, a family and social heritage that spans three generations. It’s almost epigenetic.

Therefore, in economic recovery and for the NHS, we need a capacity for planning and decision making at different levels, so that it can be executed. And saved.

Doctor, professor at FMUL and member of the group We are on the side of the solution

