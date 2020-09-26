An anti-hysteria pact to fight against covid | Opinion

If a second wave of covid is coming, it’s too early to know. That a second wave of hysterics is brewing around covid, it seems pretty obvious to me, and I’m more afraid of it than the virus. The fact that we should be as careful as possible in our daily lives – wearing a mask, downloading the app, avoiding the crowds – doesn’t mean that we should confine our reasoning ability, or drown in the last spirit and the intelligence in an alcohol gel. critical.

