Boy says: “Oh, how I love to be treated …” | Opinion

I have recurring articles in these articles, which are kind of a campaign. They all have one thing in common: to fight against the atavistic forms of our backwardness as a society, our complacency with unacceptable practices in a “civilized” way of life, or decisions that make us retreat through inertia, laziness or cowardice. And stop being hypocrisy, everyone knows what it means to “civilized” as opposed to barbarian, or “to walk backwards” as opposed to walk forward. We don’t need major controversies over “civilization”, or the meaning of history, to accept that there are cultural attitudes that improve the world we live in, in the small time we are here. . Rights, guarantees, behaviors, which distinguish the world with or without torture, the world of equality between men and women, the world which punishes violence, the world which values, respects and defends what has been acquired in culture and science, the world which is based on freedom, the world in which one is “more human”, closer to “the milk of human goodness”, instead of blood.

continue reading