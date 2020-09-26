Conservative Amy Coney Barrett is Trump’s choice for Supreme Court | United States

Donald Trump has already chosen the woman who will sit in the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Amy Coney Barrett, the conservative judge of a Chicago court of appeals, known for her opinions on the ‘abortion. The news is brought forward by US media CNN and The New York Times, citing Republican sources with knowledge of the process.

The president will have met the judge at the White House this week, after being surprised by the candidate, and plans to announce the decision on Saturday. Trump had previously said he would present his choice this week and nominate a woman, stressing that the replacement had to be done “quickly” so that it could happen even before the election on November 3. An action that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called “abuse of power”.

“I think it should be a woman because I actually like women more than men,” he said at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, September 19. . At the time, the US president added that she would be a “bright and talented” woman, while her supporters shouted “fill the place”.

For now, the White House has yet to officially confirm the decision.

This will be the third Supreme Court appointment during Trump’s tenure. If confirmed, the court will now have six Republican-appointed judges (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh already chosen by the current head of state) against three from the Democratic Party, which this week lost Ruth Ginsburg, the one of the most prominent left figures of the democratic wing of the Supreme.

The appointment of the new judge will have to go through the Senate, where the Republican Party has a majority, although some Republican senators have already admitted some reservations about the nominees during the week, with Amy Coney Barrett in the lead.

