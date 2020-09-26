President of the European Council addresses London’s criticism of the UN on post-Brexit plan – Observer

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Friday used the virtual chair of the UN General Assembly to criticize the United Kingdom because of threats from London to reject part of the withdrawal agreement it signed with the Union.

Charles Michel also assured that the bloc of 27 member states would not back down in the last few weeks of the difficult negotiations on a free trade agreement.

During the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the first in virtual mode, Michel made an explicit reference to the United Kingdom when he declared that “respect for treaties, a fundamental principle of international law , is now being considered. optional even by those who, until recently, were its historical guarantors ”.

“And all in the name of private interests,” he said in a reference to the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The United Kingdom is a founding country of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council. For centuries, it has established itself as a global diplomatic player.

Michel’s harsh criticism came after Johnson admitted breaking the deal he himself signed with the EU, following a London government bill revoking certain commitments in the deal withdrawal.

The controversial bill that partially rolls back some commitments made in the UK’s withdrawal agreement from the EU, and which the UK government itself admits violates international law, passed the first vote in the UK Parliament last week last, despite the contestation of several conservative deputies, after having been approved by 340 votes in favor and 263 against.

Threatening legal action, Brussels has given London until the end of September to withdraw the controversial proposal, which calls into question Northern Ireland’s customs regulations aimed in particular at preventing the reestablishment of a physical border between the Republic of L Ireland, member of the EU, and the British province.

Mid-October is seen as the deadline for reaching an agreement, and the lack of an agreement will result in tariffs on trade between the UK and the European bloc from January 1, 2021.

In his speech, Charles Michel also clarified that the EU remains with Washington in a “vital alliance”, in reference to the growing dissension between the United States and China, but said that this position did not mean that sometimes there were guidelines and different interests.

We are deeply linked to the United States (…). We share ideas, values ​​and a mutual affection that have been strengthened throughout history and that continue today through a vital transatlantic alliance. But that does not prevent us from sometimes having divergent orientations or interests ”, declared the Belgian liberal-conservative politician in a recorded speech.

In this perspective, he recognized that China is a “crucial partner in addressing common challenges such as global warming, Covid-19 and debt relief in Africa”, in addition to its importance as a trading partner and even if the EU intends this relationship to greater reciprocity and fairer competition ”.

Referring to the situation in Belarus, he stressed that “the presidential elections [de 9 de agosto] were falsified “and that Brussels” does not accept the results “and condemned the” violent repression “of the opposition and peaceful demonstrations and called for the punishment of those responsible.

On recent tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, on Ankara oil prospecting in economic areas where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusivity, condemned “unilateral actions and violations of international law”, but without directly mentioning Turkey.

In his speech, he also referred to the importance of relations between the EU and the African continent, and stressed the need for a “credible and independent investigation” into the alleged assassination attempt of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny “with chemical weapons”.