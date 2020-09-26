Santa Clara leads the championship with a victory in Braga | Soccer

This Friday, during the inaugural match of the second round of the I Liga, Santa Clara imposed the second defeat (0-1) to a Sp. Braga who did not go beyond a pair of balls in the irons of the goal of the Azores, in a game dominated but was not able to control, remaining at the bottom of the table, still without scoring.

The Azoreans added the second victory, assuming the provisional leadership of the championship, Thiago Santana isolating himself at the helm of the top scorers, with three goals.

Carlos Carvalhal had Paulinho again, and the striker had scored the first goal in the second minute, refused by Marco, the Azores goalkeeper.

With three changes from the eleven holders of the Dragão (Raúl Silva, André Castro and Abel Ruiz were ceded by Francisco Moura, André Horta and Paulinho), Sp. Braga did not discover the best way to convert the territorial domain into situations of finalization.

Aspect in which the Azoreans proved to be excellent, taking advantage of a second ball, from a free kick, to catch up with Minho in contrast, with Thiago Santana finding the exact time and space to isolate and beat Matheus.

With a goal overturned by André Horta (22nd), Sp. Braga saw the urgency to face to become anxiety, ideal ally of the organization of Santa Clara. Carvalhal traded Moura and Musrati for Galeno and Iuri Medeiros, at halftime, later balancing André Castro in place of André Horta, a minute after the other Horta blew up the Azores post.

Paulinho went to test the iron’s consistency again, as Braga walked towards the scaffold and towards the League’s second loss.

