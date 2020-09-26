Schools Can Recover Missing Assistants Without Opening New Recruitment Competitions | Education

The ministry ensures that in total more than 2,200 employees attend Nuno Ferreira Santos schools

From next week, principals will be able to recruit operational assistants who are on the waiting list to ensure permanent functions in their establishments. This will be one of the means by which the Ministry of Education (ME) will attempt to ensure a faster process of recruiting operational assistants, the shortage of which was again reported by principals and parents at the start of the year. ‘school year.

