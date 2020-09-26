There are no good “social neighborhoods” (neither with a view nor without them) | Opinion

The neighborhoods that we commonly call social are, in Portugal, as in all of so-called Western Europe, the result of poverty and social exclusion, which during the last four decades of the twentieth century developed, facing a class equally increasing average. and fascinated by the wealth of opportunities raised by a consumer society destined to become more and more widespread.

In this world that emerged in the post-war period and in the logic of a new responsibility of States in matters of social protection and the well-being of citizens, the fight against poverty has gained in relevance and, in this fight , the problem of housing, or its lack or lack of conditions, has become a priority.

And it has become a priority for two reasons: the first, because in fact, the right to decent housing is universally enshrined and its absence is one of the most visible signs of poverty. And this brings us to the second reason (less noble and more pragmatic) why efforts have been made to find housing solutions for the poorest: to make their poverty less striking.

Because many European cities, and Lisbon was an example of this in the 1970s and 1980s, were surrounded by illegal quarters, tents, shacks, containers or brick houses, which increased as the number, also increasing , of those who were to welcome.

And they welcomed those who tried to escape the misery of the fields and villages, in the mirage of employment in the works, or in the factories. The men arrived first, who, failing to receive enough to rent a house or part of a house, occupied and built sheds, the wasteland surrounding the towns. Then the women joined them and these huts took the form of a house, with curtains and towels and additional divisions, depending on the money available and the children that were born.

But these neighborhoods also welcome, in addition to these internal migrants, immigrants from other parts of the world, generally from newly decolonized countries, who, in the same search for a better life, have settled in these places. And they welcomed the Roma population, accustomed to nomadism and precarious ceilings.

Then, huge spots were formed, around cities, in communities delimited by smells, flavors and accents, which had poverty as a common denominator. And the closure dictated by this poverty.

Then, in order to hide these spots of poverty, resettlement districts began to be built, specially designed to accommodate this population: districts separated from the other middle class; made with cheap materials (to save on expenses, but especially because the inhabitants would not have great demands); without concern for aesthetics or comfort, but only with the aim of guaranteeing the necessary number of pieces.

Then, the bulldozers destroyed the tents, the sheds and the brick houses, destroyed the ethnocultural territorialities which demarcated the various zones and the inhabitants were transferred in the big buildings, small houses, which they called “social districts”.

The image of the outskirts of towns has been significantly improved and the settlements of the former “slums” have been the subject of urban interventions which included both the construction of major roads, as well as the revaluation of land and its use for the “normal” real estate market. “.

The point is that the peripheries that matter are not geographical, that they are overcome with a good transport network or a good road network. The real peripheries are the social peripheries: those which separate, label and reproduce generationally and which, for this reason, create identities: the identity of the “social district”.

Social peripheries where education is low, unemployment is high, dependence on social support is huge, pregnancies are early and crime is high (and this is not a case in point, these are pure statistics, if social security data, justice and internal security data, education data and maternal and child health data are crossed with the places of residence of individuals). There is no point in transferring people if other conditions are not created to change their lives.

Social peripheries where the horizons of expectations are nil and social tensions predictable and common, which turns these neighborhoods into potential barrels of powder in terms of security, islands of despair in terms of social change and veritable ghettos in terms of identity .

So even with a view of the river (or the sea, or the mountains), there are no good “social neighborhoods”. And yes, they will always be out of context, not in speech, but in reality.

