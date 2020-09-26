International
Cosmopolitan or xenobophic: which way is Switzerland going to switch? | Swiss
If voters say yes, they want to end the free movement agreement with the European Union, Marília Mendes will be “in shock”. The mere existence of the popular initiative that the Swiss Confederation votes on this Sunday already seems to be an aggression. “It’s the umpteenth. These initiatives pave the way, create a predisposition to a hardening of the living conditions of foreigners in Switzerland.
