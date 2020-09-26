She went against “Obamacare”: Amy Coney Barrett is apparently the new Supreme Court judge – politics

She’s deeply religious, ultra-conservative – and could soon become a U.S. Constitutional Judge: According to media reports, President Donald Trump wants to nominate federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to the mighty Supreme Court on Saturday.

According to information from Republican circles, the 48-year-old Catholic will take the place in the Supreme Court set free by the death of liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There is little doubt about confirmation by the Senate.

Trump would send a clear signal to his conservative base a few weeks before the presidential election on November 3 – mobilizing key voter groups.

Because Barrett is sometimes revered as a heroine in conservative circles and among the religious right. The mother of seven, who has two adopted children from Haiti and a son with Down syndrome, is a stern anti-abortionist.

Her religious views have always been a stumbling block. During her time as a law professor at the renowned private Catholic university of Notre Dame, she once said in a lecture that a career in justice is always just a “means to an end” – and the goal is “to build the kingdom of God. “. Critics hold this sentence against her to this day.

In a Senate hearing for her confirmation as a judge at the federal appeals court in Chicago, Senator Dianne Feinstein accused her of the Democrats in 2017, “The dogma lives out loud in you.” But that only bolstered Barrett’s reputation among conservatives, one group even sold cups bearing the likeness of the lawyer and the Feinstein punishment. Barrett herself calmly replied to the senator that she could very well distinguish between her beliefs and her duties as a judge.

Barrett grew up in New Orleans in the conservative South of the US and taught at this university in the state of Indiana for 15 years after graduating from Notre Dame. She worked for a while for conservative constitutional judge Antonin Scalia, who passed away in 2016. She took a conservative reading of the US Constitution from him.

Barrett is appreciated for her polished legal arguments, but she has little experience as a judge. Her 2017 appeal to the Chicago Federal Court of Appeals landed her her first court job.

Barrett campaigned for the right to gun possession

Your position on the right to abortion – one of the most controversial issues in the US – is not the only point that provokes criticism of the barricades. She has also campaigned for the right to gun control and acted against the health care reform known as “Obamacare” by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

“Amy Coney Barrett passes the two litmus tests for federal judges,” said Daniel Goldberg of the liberal lobby group Alliance for Justice. “The will to overthrow Obamacare and the Roe judgment against Wade.” With the historic decision of Roe against Wade in 1973, the Supreme Court enshrined the fundamental right of women to abortion. Conservative and religious groups want to reverse that.

The odds of this should increase with Constitutional Judge Barrett: If she is nominated as expected and then confirmed in the Senate, which is dominated by Trump’s Republicans, conservative Supreme Court justices will have a six to three majority vote.

Not only does this increase the conservative majority in the court; because judges are appointed for life, it should take years. Barrett, 48, could serve as a constitutional judge for decades.

But Trump has another reason why he wants to fill the post with a loyalist as soon as possible: he himself has made a promise that the results of the presidential election can be disputed and will eventually go to the Supreme Court. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have as many sympathetic judges as possible on the Supreme Court. (AFP)