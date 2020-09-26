Government crisis in Poland: Kaczynski stumbles over his love for cats – politics

The strong man of many years in Poland now has that because of his love for cats. The Animal Welfare Act was a personal concern of PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He lives with two cats in his apartment in Warsaw. Here are some pictures. The law tightens requirements for keeping animals, prohibits the breeding of fur animals in cages, and restricts ritual slaughter such as so-called chutes for Jewish and Muslim customers.

If the “Praeses”, as they respectfully call him in Poland, make any claims, it will happen. At least that’s the experience so far. Kaczynski owes his authority to a reputation for leading his PiS party from success to success with a certain strategic hand.

But this time he had miscalculated. The coalition partners of the main ruling party PiS, the small parties Solidarity Poland under Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and Porozumienie (Understanding) under Jaroslaw Gowin, voted against the bill. They only have a tenth of the seats of the PiS, but without them the government doesn’t have a majority. Several PiS MPs also oppose their leadership.

The opposition shows the government

The Animal Welfare Act was passed, but only thanks to the votes of the opposition. “De facto, the government majority no longer exists,” PiS party chairman Ryszard Terlecki summarizes the development, visibly confused. Now one crisis follows the next: can the government still be saved? What would the alternatives be?

He wants to be his successor: Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro Photo: via REUTERS

A few months after their clear victories in the presidential election and before that in the parliamentary elections, Poland’s national populist government coalition is under threat of collapse. Even more serious is probably the fact that the authority of the president, who held the coalition together and against whom hardly anyone in his camp dared to rebel, has now been denied.

The open dispute over Kaczynski’s succession has begun

On closer inspection, that was exactly what Justice Minister Ziobro meant. For some time now, the debate about who will inherit 71-year-old Kaczynski as leader sooner or later: the conservative Ziobro or the more liberal Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki? Now Ziobro saw his chance to distinguish itself as a suitable successor.

More liberal alternative: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Photo: AFP

Another project contributed to this. Kaczynski planned to reshuffle the government. The number of ministries will be reduced from 20 to 12. This reduces the chances for the heads of the two smaller coalition parties, Ziobro and Gowin, to ensure loyalty within the parties by allocating posts.

The president felt too safe after his election victories

Has the veteran power politician Kaczynski overlooked this danger? Certainly not. But he felt bolstered by the recent election victories. He believed that in this situation, Ziobro and Gowin would avoid the risk of new elections. The PiS threatened them with a break in the coalition.

Kaczynski thought he had the partners under control. If the terms of office run regularly, there would be no elections for the next three years that could jeopardize the power of the PiS-led coalition, in partnership with President Andrzej Duda, coming from within. Kaczynski now wanted to rule calmly. The animal lover had little regard for the farmers, although their protests against the animal protection law were foreseeable.

Ziobro: The PiS betrays farmers, a core clientele

Ziobro took the opportunity. He now accuses the PiS of betraying its conservative clientele in small towns and rural areas, particularly farmers and other industries that make a living from ranching. Poland is one of the largest exporters of slaughtered meat to Israel and Arab countries. Poland is also the fourth largest exporter of fur in the world. Several thousand people are employed in both industries.

Is that so with the political dominance of the PiS since 2015? Not necessary. Kaczynski, Zobro and Gowin don’t like each other. You have sustained some injuries over the years. For example, Gowin forced Kaczynski to postpone the presidential election. But they need each other to keep their camp in power.

You conduct elections with a joint multi-party list. This frees the little ones from the risk of hitting the 5 percent hurdle. And it is attractive to the PiS because it makes this alliance all the more confident to be the strongest force, for which there is a bonus in Polish electoral law for additional parliamentary seats.

Both are possible: for the coalition to come together in the absence of an alternative. Or new elections. However, the Praeses have passed the peak of his power. Even as he fends off Ziobro’s attack this time, he is now accompanied by speculation about the end of his power and the question of who will take it over.