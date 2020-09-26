Movement of citizens of Coimbra wants to bring the city to discuss the riverside | Coimbra

The former Ideal Factory, the ruin of which burned down in 2011, will be an SA Sergio Azenha residential medical unit

The strip between the Mondego river and the heart of the Baixa de Coimbra has been suspended for several years, nestled between the railway line that connects Coimbra B to Estação Nova and Avenida Fernão de Magalhães. Filled with vacant old industrial buildings and empty spaces, the riverside was held hostage by the promise of a light-surfaced metropolis that would replace the railroad and open a link with the city center.

