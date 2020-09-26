Back home for Benfica and “derby” in Bessa for FC Porto | Soccer

After an anything but normal pre-season, FC Porto and Benfica have made a peaceful entry into I Liga. The national champions started defending the title with a 3-1 triumph over Sp. Braga, the “incarnados” took a solid 1-5 victory in Vila Nova de Famalicão. But the challenges are renewed every day and, on Saturday, two of the biggest contenders for the title will want to continue these quiet starts. Benfica make their season debut in Luz against Moreirense (6.30 p.m., BTV), while FC Porto travel to Bessa for the derby (9.00 p.m., SPTV1) with an ambitious Boavista and big names.

Still with a lot in the air when it comes to entries and exits (perhaps a Rubens swap in defense, leaving Dias and entering Semedo), Benfica will make their home debut with a few fans in the presidential gallery and ahead. a Moreirense who he also won in the first round (2-0 against Farense) and made life “black for the reds” during his last two visits to Luz (a victory and a draw). After the European skid in Greece, Jorge Jesus’ team redeemed themselves in I Liga and the technical returner wants continuity against another Minho opponent he will face – and who came to train at the end of the 2004-05 season, for just seven games.

“Moreirense is a competitive team, which has its arguments, but we have ours and we want to continue the brilliant victory we won at Famalicão. We are growing from week to week. I am sure we will be better, ”said Jorge Jesus, who will be without the injured Adel Taraabt. And Florentino Luís will no longer be available, on loan for a season in Monaco. For Jesus, it is a departure with a promise of return. “I am sure he will come back a lot more as a player and one of the demands I made to the president is that Monaco cannot sign him,” Jesus reinforced.

And will the “red” coach be ready to lose Rúben Dias, whose news of the impending deal with Manchester City, involving € 50million and Otamendi, came after the press conference? “There are no untouchable players. Only Messi and Ronaldo, ”Jesus answered. “But Rúben is an important player, he is one of the starters. In this sector, we only have three power plants, Jardel is injured and the other one we want to hire has not yet. It is therefore essential in the team, ”he added.

“The market is at the door, like the dog”

After the match in Luz, the action of the I Liga is concentrated in the north of the country and in the Invicta derby, in Bessa, between Boavista and FC Porto. The “dragons” started with a victory over one of the toughest opponents of the season, Sp. Braga, the “chess players” opened with a draw (3-3) in Madeira against Nacional. Also with a lot of shows in regards to the market (Alex Telles), but with the good outs of many surpluses of the attack (Aboubakar and Tiquinho, with Zé Luís almost resolved), Sérgio Conceição says that all of this is out of the game. game and who is more concerned about his ignorance of the opponent tonight.

“The market is right outside the door, in addition to the dog who is also at the door,” was all that the FC Porto coach said about the team’s entries and exits, preferring to talk about the “match” difficile ”he will have in Bessa. “We do not know this Boavista team deeply. We know the players, but their dynamics are less so. We have for reference this first game of the championship and one or the other friendly. I think they have a quality team and they will certainly be a very interesting team ”, underlined Conceição.

The fear of the unknown is justified. This Boavista has little to do with last season. Only five players have evolved compared to last season and the coach (Vasco Seabra) is also new, in a team with many big names, such as former Benfica player Javi Garcia, the young Englishman on loan from Lille Angel Gomes ( author of three assists against Nacional) or the experienced French central (and world champion in 2018) Adil Rami, who will already be available to face FC Porto.

