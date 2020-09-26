Lisboa Open House 2020: explore the city with your ears | Architecture

The route begins in Santo António Square, next to Alvalade metro station in Lisbon. Guided by the voice of Inês Meneses, we headed towards the Mário Soares garden, in Campo Grande, about one kilometer from the train station.

The route that runs 2.7 kilometers is not very precise, but one of the intentions of these “soundtracks” created by Open House Lisboa is also to allow people to explore the city and see the architectural features. while walking around Lisbon. Marked by the covid-19 pandemic, it was one of the solutions found to be able to organize the event, which takes place on September 26 and 27.

The postponement of the Open House Lisboa, an initiative that the Lisbon Architecture Triennial leads every year, has never been part of the organization’s plans, explains Manuel Henriques, and the idea of ​​creating these soundtracks does not was not a solution: “In March, at the height of the pandemic, we started planning for the event. We wanted the event to take place, but it was no longer an online activity. “

Anyone who participates in Open House 2020, will be able to choose between eight available courses that have been recorded and transformed in these sound tours, with durations varying between 21 and 71 minutes: “We mean that this is a plural group, in terms of genre. and professional spectrum, not only architects, and that everyone should make a living in Lisbon, ”says the architect. For this reason, the range of guests includes several fields, from cinema to history, including literature and journalism.

In the case of Inês Meneses, radio host, the route is called “The lovers of the kaleidoscope” and depicts a fictitious love story, in the places that the radio host invites us to visit. We go from Santo António Square to the Avenida de Roma metro station. In between, we visit the University Center of Kaleidoscope and the Aula Magna, where in the story a concert takes place where the protagonists met years before. And we continue the journey.

A journey through the present and past of Lisbon

Arriving at Avenida de Roma, we go by metro to Martim Moniz for a new route. At the top of the hill is São Jorge Castle. From a love story, we go back in time and visit Lisbon in the 16th century. In the midst of stories about the Torre do Tombo, Rui Tavares centers his nearly three-kilometer walk in the prison of Damião de Góis by the Inquisition in 1571. We contemplate the city with the Tagus river in the background and we let’s go to the old Limoeiro prison (current Center for Judicial Studies). The destination is Cais das Colunas, in Praça do Comércio.

“I chose this [percurso] because April 4 next year, the 450th anniversary of the day Damião de Góis was arrested and this represents the end of a period of religious coexistence and ideas in Portugal ”, reveals Rui Tavares, historian and columnist of the PUBLIC. One of the stops will then be in Rossio, in search of the ghost of the Palácio dos Estaus, also known as the Palace of the Inquisition.

The Kaleidoscope Academic Center is one of the points through which the route created by Inês Meneses MIGUEL MANSO passes

In addition to listening to Rui Tavares and Inês Meneses, we can also hear the voices of personalities such as Leonor Teles (filmmaker), Tomás Wallenstein (musician), Gonçalo M. Tavares (writer), Paula Moura Pinheiro (journalist) or Lígia Soares (choreographer). “Leonor is very used to image and sound and we would like to understand how she would respond to the challenge of representing the city,” explains the architect. In addition to the obvious reason for working with sound, musician Captain Fausto was chosen because “he could give a different view of who is a musician and who contacts the Alvalade neighborhood directly, since the band rehearses and has the studio. over there”. Architecture has not been forgotten. For this reason, the architect Gonçalo Byrne, current president of the Order of Architects, is also one of the guests and walks between Alfama and Chiado.

An initiative to renew on a future occasion

The city of Lisbon can thus be seen at different times. Anyone interested in taking one of these courses can go to the Open House Lisboa website and download the corresponding audio file. In the field, they will be willing to assist participants in case of doubt.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

For the architect responsible for the event, “it is an experience to be repeated and, who knows, to be continued beyond the open days, until reaching the Triennale”. “We stayed with the ‘fart’ and we would like to bet on something like that in the future,” promises Manuel Henriques.

continue reading